KDHE: Hospitalizations down, Omicron variant detected in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) say COVID-19 is to blame for seven more Kansas deaths since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,916. In the past week, the KDHE has reported 41 deaths due to coronavirus, down from 132 deaths reported in the previous week.

Hospitalizations are also down slightly with 57 hospitalizations since Friday. Over the past week, the KDHE reported 287 hospitalizations due to COVID, down from 316 the week before.

The Omicron variant is beginning to make itself known in Kansas with nine total cases reported Monday, with five of those cases reported in Sedgwick County. Wyandotte County reported two cases of the variant with Douglas and Franklin counties both having 1 case.

The KDHE says 2,659 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 2,413 have tested negative.

As of Monday, almost 3,770,065 vaccine doses have been administered in Kansas, including the booster:

1,702,887 Kansans have had their first dose

1,477,870 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

Of the vaccines administered,

59.23% were Pfizer

37.54% were Moderna

3.23% were the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 62.42% have received at least one dose, while 54.17% have completed a vaccine series.