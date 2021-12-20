Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE: Hospitalizations down, Omicron variant detected in Sedgwick County

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) say COVID-19 is to blame for seven more Kansas deaths since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,916. In the past week, the KDHE has reported 41 deaths due to coronavirus, down from 132 deaths reported in the previous week.

Hospitalizations are also down slightly with 57 hospitalizations since Friday. Over the past week, the KDHE reported 287 hospitalizations due to COVID, down from 316 the week before.

The Omicron variant is beginning to make itself known in Kansas with nine total cases reported Monday, with five of those cases reported in Sedgwick County. Wyandotte County reported two cases of the variant with Douglas and Franklin counties both having 1 case.

The KDHE says 2,659 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 2,413 have tested negative.

As of Monday, almost 3,770,065 vaccine doses have been administered in Kansas, including the booster:

  • 1,702,887 Kansans have had their first dose
  • 1,477,870 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

Of the vaccines administered,

  • 59.23% were Pfizer
  • 37.54% were Moderna
  • 3.23% were the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 62.42% have received at least one dose, while 54.17% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,547
Anderson1,315
Atchison2,856
Barber661
Barton4,614
Bourbon2,843
Brown1,962
Butler12,471
Chase450
Chautauqua619
Cherokee3,983
Cheyenne502
Clark367
Clay1,387
Cloud1,786
Coffey1,536
Comanche352
Cowley6,747
Crawford7,553
Decatur515
Dickinson3,424
Doniphan1,710
Douglas13,787
Edwards469
Elk381
Ellis5,092
Ellsworth1,576
Finney8,244
Ford7,680
Franklin4,462
Geary5,229
Gove613
Graham375
Grant1,566
Gray957
Greeley231
Greenwood1,169
Hamilton347
Harper1,212
Harvey6,107
Haskell703
Hodgeman283
Jackson2,575
Jefferson3,122
Jewell622
Johnson88,797
Kearny971
Kingman1,398
Kiowa454
Labette4,266
Lane221
Leavenworth11,892
Lincoln431
Linn1,868
Logan584
Lyon6,360
Marion2,118
Marshall1,934
McPherson5,286
Meade790
Miami5,073
Mitchell917
Montgomery5,944
Morris955
Morton475
Nemaha2,400
Neosho3,269
Ness569
Norton1,647
Osage2,472
Osborne557
Ottawa887
Pawnee1,627
Phillips1,060
Pottawatomie3,487
Pratt1,438
Rawlins584
Reno13,541
Republic984
Rice1,749
Riley8,532
Rooks962
Rush589
Russell1,425
Saline9,754
Scott936
Sedgwick92,575
Seward5,272
Shawnee29,755
Sheridan598
Sherman1,163
Smith490
Stafford836
Stanton333
Stevens1,037
Sumner3,895
Thomas1,797
Trego548
Wabaunsee1,171
Wallace339
Washington977
Wichita344
Wilson1,813
Woodson518
Wyandotte30,782
Beaver, OK650
Harper, OK550
Kay, OK8,158
Texas, OK4,431

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 20, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories