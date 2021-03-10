KDHE issues guidance for those who are vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance issued Monday for those who have been vaccinated.

Two weeks after Kansans receive their completed vaccination (two weeks after the second dose for Pfizer and Moderna, two weeks after the single dose for Johnson & Johnson), Kansans may begin to gather in their private homes with other fully vaccinated people, in small groups, without masks or social distancing.

The guidance also allows for vaccinated people to gather in private homes with unvaccinated people so long as the unvaccinated people are from a single household and are at low risk for developing severe disease.

“These changes are an important step in moving forward,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “This will allow grandparents to socialize with families, friends and neighbors to gather.”

While private home guidance has changed for those who are fully vaccinated, public health measures in public still apply to everyone, including those vaccinated.

Wear a mask

Stay at least 6 feet away from others

Avoid crowds

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

“Thank you for continuing to keep your fellow Kansans safe,” Dr. Norman said.