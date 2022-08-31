WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has topped another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It says that 61 more Kansas deaths have been added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to more than 9,000.

The positive news is that it took Kansas 25 weeks to get from 8,000 to 9,000. In the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic, the death toll was climbing by thousands every four weeks or so.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) updates its coronavirus charts each Wednesday at noon. This week, it reports that 5,748 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is almost 700 more than last week.

The KDHE reports that 209 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19:

193 patients are adults (19 fewer than last week)

16 are children (five more than last week)

28 of the patients are in intensive care (four more than last week)

Some of the positive coronavirus cases are tested for variants. In the past seven days, 135 came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. Three came back as being the BA.2 subvariant.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the numbers have been dropping each week.

In the past seven days:

1,836 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

1,970 got their second dose

3,711 got a booster dose



That is a total of 7,517 doses administered in the last week. That is almost 3,000 fewer than the previous week.