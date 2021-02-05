KDHE launches mobile lab in search of more UK variant cases in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Toward the end of December 2020, the first COVID United Kingdom (UK) variant case was found in the United States. Now it has reached Kansas. Earlier this week, the new variant was identified in Ellis County.

At Fort Hays State University, a student-athlete was determined as the person who contracted the UK variant. The news came shortly after receiving positive case results following the university’s weekly routine COVID-19 test.

“Our systems and practices were always built to try and test as much as possible, both on-demand and through surveillance testing to try and get ahead of the positive cases,” said Scott Cason, FHSU chief communications officer. “The weekly testing of student-athletes, coaches, trainers, and support staff has been really effective in helping us identify positive cases and addressing them in a thoughtful way.”

“This individual was found through routine testing. That’s why we do it, and so this case was identified by them [FHSU] early. Things are working. Fort Hays State is doing their part to protect the community. We’re all doing our part to protect the community,” said Jason Kennedy, Ellis County health services director

Now, a community-wide plan of action is in place to limit the spread. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) set up one of its two mobile testing sites around 9 a.m. Friday in Hays.

Inside Gross Memorial Colosseum, health officials are working to find more cases of the variant, conducting mass testing to people on and off-campus. College officials report the department is using nasal swab tests and that epidemiologists and other healthcare professionals associated with the county, school, and Army-National Guard are also helping to detect and track the variant.

Within four hours, results will be available and if positive it will then be sent to the state lab for genome sequence testing — an analysis that determines if the variant has spread further.

“If we have any positive tests for the Coronavirus from the initial test, there will be follow-up testing that looks more in-depth for the genome testing that will go back to their lab in Topeka,” said Cason. “This powerful response from our partners at KDHE, Ellis County Health, and the National Guard, have all been singular in helping us, I think, get to the root of this problem quickly and remediate as quickly as we can.”

Officials say results on whether the positive tests are in fact the UK variant, could potentially not be known for days. As for the local school system, it has maintained its strict protocols such as requiring masks and temperature checks to protect its students.

“We’re always willing to pivot and be flexible, but until someone tells us differently, we’re just going to do what we do and hopefully keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Ron Wilson, superintendent of Hays USD 489.

Wilson says the school is listening to local experts and if directed to, will do what it takes to keep those in the district and community safe.

“We also want to honor everyone’s anxieties about this virus and what it brings and so we try to really be open and listen to our staff and parents in terms of what they’re feeling and try to accommodate as best we can,” said Wilson.

Throughout the community, the Ellis County Health Department is offering no-appointment needed testing and continues to provide mass vaccinations when doses are available.

“What we need to do to get through this, is more vaccine. We have the process in place, we have the community coalition put together to vaccinate the public. We’re ready to do it. We need the vaccine. This vaccine takes care of the UK variant like it does COVID. We need people to be vaccinated and we need people to be smart,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says contact-tracing is underway and those that may have been exposed are being notified.

“We will treat all positives like a positive regardless of the variant or no variant,” said Kennedy. “There will be multiple variants of this that we will see throughout this process. COVID is here. It’s not going anywhere. We understand that, and so, we need people just to continue to be smart, take those best public health measures, and find a way to move forward with life, as we know COVID is here,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy urges the community to continue to follow the safety protocols that have been in place this past year. He says wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is that we do now have vaccines, we are better at treating it, we also understand it, and can recognize it earlier, so there is hope, but at some point, we need people to understand that COVID-19 is a part of the fabric of our communities. It will be forever,” said Kennedy.

County officials say the athlete who tested positive for the UK variant has not been hospitalized or shown any major signs of sickness. He says this case will follow COVID protocols just like any other positive test.