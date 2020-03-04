KDHE launches ‘online resource center’ for coronavirus

1  of  68
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church
by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) formally announced Tuesday the launch of the agency’s online resource center for Kansans to learn more about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, get answers to commonly asked questions about the virus and review other helpful information. The site is part of KDHE’s ongoing efforts to inform Kansans about the latest COVID-19 news and to address misinformation about the virus.

“The best thing Kansans can do is be informed,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “COVID-19 is a new virus and, as a result, many people have questions about it and how to keep their families safe. The COVID-19 resource center will provide a centralized location for Kansans to go to learn the most up-to-date information.”

The public can visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus to learn more about the virus. The site contains detailed information, answers to frequently asked questions and updated videos from Secretary Norman. Information will also be shared on KDHE’s social media channels.

“KDHE is working closely with local and federal authorities to ensure that every effort is made to keep Kansans safe and healthy,” Norman said. “In addition to educating yourself about the virus, the public can also take precautions to prevent the spread of it by doing simple things like washing your hands, practicing good hygiene techniques and staying home if you’re sick. This is the best defense to COVID-19.”

The 2019 novel coronavirus infections were initially diagnosed in Wuhan City, China and have now been reported in 60 locations internationally, including cases in the United States. KDHE, along with its community partners, continue to investigate this illness.

KDHE advises anyone who has recently traveled to areas including China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea and has developed fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of their travel or have had contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, to stay home and call their healthcare provider.

For more information about COVID-19, visit, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

