WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped in Kansas this week, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has climbed slightly.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that 33 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, an increase of eight over last week’s report. The number of hospitalized pediatric COVID-19 also went up, from four last week to nine this week. However, there is a decrease in the number of adult patients, from 204 last week to 186 this week.

The KDHE said 5,399 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is better than the past five weeks when the numbers were in the 6,000s and 7,000s. Twelve more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,947.

Of the coronavirus cases tested for variants, 220 returned positive for the BA.4/BA.5 variants. Three were positive for the BA.2 variant.

More than 13,000 Kansans got a vaccine against COVID-19 in the past week:

2,817 got their first dose of a vaccine

2,931 got a second dose

7,476 got a booster dose

The KDHE reports that 64% of Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.9% have completed a vaccine series.