WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped in Kansas this week, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has climbed slightly.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that 33 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, an increase of eight over last week’s report. The number of hospitalized pediatric COVID-19 also went up, from four last week to nine this week. However, there is a decrease in the number of adult patients, from 204 last week to 186 this week.

The KDHE said 5,399 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is better than the past five weeks when the numbers were in the 6,000s and 7,000s. Twelve more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,947.

Of the coronavirus cases tested for variants, 220 returned positive for the BA.4/BA.5 variants. Three were positive for the BA.2 variant.

More than 13,000 Kansans got a vaccine against COVID-19 in the past week:

  • 2,817 got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 2,931 got a second dose
  • 7,476 got a booster dose

The KDHE reports that 64% of Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.9% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,465
Anderson2,331
Atchison4,666
Barber1,113
Barton6,943
Bourbon4,969
Brown2,948
Butler20,555
Chase736
Chautauqua901
Cherokee6,688
Cheyenne678
Clark527
Clay2,177
Cloud2,401
Coffey2,592
Comanche457
Cowley11,291
Crawford13,343
Decatur654
Dickinson5,297
Doniphan2,644
Douglas30,583
Edwards619
Elk618
Ellis7,667
Ellsworth2,210
Finney12,169
Ford11,465
Franklin7,491
Geary10,244
Gove863
Graham616
Grant2,461
Gray1,290
Greeley367
Greenwood1,935
Hamilton519
Harper1,752
Harvey10,681
Haskell1,014
Hodgeman451
Jackson4,241
Jefferson5,252
Jewell857
Johnson164,687
Kearny1,330
Kingman2,109
Kiowa703
Labette7,124
Lane327
Leavenworth21,765
Lincoln657
Linn3,097
Logan904
Lyon10,828
Marion3,596
Marshall2,713
McPherson8,574
Meade1,269
Miami8,676
Mitchell1,560
Montgomery10,104
Morris1,606
Morton654
Nemaha3,507
Neosho5,577
Ness806
Norton2,279
Osage4,291
Osborne883
Ottawa1,300
Pawnee2,351
Phillips1,488
Pottawatomie6,341
Pratt2,060
Rawlins708
Reno20,540
Republic1,432
Rice2,827
Riley14,841
Rooks1,460
Rush849
Russell1,964
Saline15,496
Scott1,417
Sedgwick157,633
Seward7,515
Shawnee54,582
Sheridan819
Sherman1,630
Smith697
Stafford1,243
Stanton446
Stevens1,661
Sumner6,101
Thomas2,696
Trego826
Wabaunsee1,761
Wallace462
Washington1,491
Wichita537
Wilson3,085
Woodson885
Wyandotte51,027

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Aug. 17, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Aug. 11, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control