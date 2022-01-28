WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, another 105 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that of the 109 Kansas hospitals that reported yesterday, there are 1,167 current COVID-19 patients admitted, with 230 of the patients in intensive care.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas increased by 134 in the past two days. The KDHE said the death toll is now 7,522. The 134 deaths did not all happen this week. The KDHE said previous deaths are often reviewed and then added or subtracted from the total, depending on what the review shows.

Some of the newly added deaths are in younger age groups. Two are in the 18-24-year-old age group, and two are in the 25-34 age group.

Age Group Deaths Change

since

Wednesday Percent of deaths 0-9 years 4 0 .1% 10-17 years 4 0 .1% 18-24 years 27 +2 .4% 25-34 years 61 +2 .8% 35-44 years 184 +3 2.4% 45-54 years 435 +9 5.8% 55-64 years 975 +11 13% 65-74 years 1,571 +37 20.9% 75-84 years 1,980 +32 26.3% 85+ years 2,281 +38 30.3% Total 7,522 +134 100% (Source: KDHE)

The state said 12,986 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. The KDHE tests about two percent of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. It found 253 of the recent positive cases are the highly contagious omicron variant, while only six were the delta variant.

The KDHE does not have a way to know how many Kansans have tested positive with at-home test kits, so those numbers are not included in the KDHE data. However, a spokesperson said that the state encourages people who test positive with an at-home kit to get another test administered by or observed by a health care professional.

“If people choose not to get a confirmation test, they should still isolate at home while they are infectious and let their close contacts know about their potential exposure,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said.

On Wednesday, the KDHE reported two new cases of MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children), a condition that doctors say stems from COVID-19. The last time Kansas saw a new case of MIS-C was late October.

Each week, more Kansans get vaccinated against COVID-19. For example, in the past two days, almost 12,000 Kansans got vaccinated:

3,180 got their first dose of a vaccine

3,584 got their second dose

5,091 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reporter 65.24% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.12% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

County Confirmed Allen 3,704 Anderson 1,993 Atchison 4,037 Barber 958 Barton 6,068 Bourbon 4,128 Brown 2,550 Butler 17,901 Chase 639 Chautauqua 805 Cherokee 5,622 Cheyenne 636 Clark 477 Clay 1,856 Cloud 2,115 Coffey 2,241 Comanche 431 Cowley 9,674 Crawford 10,999 Decatur 588 Dickinson 4,505 Doniphan 2,242 Douglas 22,720 Edwards 543 Elk 532 Ellis 6,719 Ellsworth 1,926 Finney 10,864 Ford 10,314 Franklin 6,555 Geary 8,379 Gove 3,704 Graham 1,993 Grant 4,037 Gray 958 Greeley 6,068 Greenwood 4,128 Hamilton 2,550 Harper 17,901 Harvey 639 Haskell 805 Hodgeman 5,622 Jackson 636 Jefferson 477 Jewell 1,856 Johnson 2,115 Kearny 2,241 Kingman 431 Kiowa 9,674 Labette 10,999 Lane 588 Leavenworth 4,505 Lincoln 2,242 Linn 22,720 Logan 543 Lyon 532 Marion 6,719 Marshall 1,926 McPherson 10,864 Meade 10,314 Miami 6,555 Mitchell 8,379 Montgomery 1,964 Morris 1,287 Morton 5,271 Nemaha 1,801 Neosho 660 Ness 17,502 Norton 1,272 Osage 2,440 Osborne 12,250 Ottawa 1,256 Pawnee 764 Phillips 1,799 Pottawatomie 13,243 Pratt 1,228 Rawlins 137,653 Reno 6,790 Republic 44,978 Rice 750 Riley 1,431 Rooks 607 Rush 1,077 Russell 416 Saline 1,394 Scott 5,322 Sedgwick 2,254 Seward 722 Shawnee 1,542 Sheridan 401 Sherman 1,286 Smith 475 Stafford 2,601 Stanton 735 Stevens 44,318 Sumner 5,231 Thomas 2,218 Trego 712 Wabaunsee 1,518 Wallace 400 Washington 1,267 Wichita 472 Wilson 2,558 Woodson 722 Wyandotte 43,912 Beaver, OK 852 Harper, OK 672 Kay, OK 10,688 Texas, OK 5,508 Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 28, 2022

Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 26, 2022

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oklahoma State Department of Health



