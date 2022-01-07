KDHE: More than 16,000 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 97 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say they continue to see more Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus. In its Friday update, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 16,341 new cases since Wednesday. That is the highest two-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The KDHE also reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths and 97 new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state has not updated delta and omicron variant information yet. We will update this post as it becomes available.

Kansas vaccinations continue. Since Wednesday:

6,036 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

4,107 got their second dose

10,220 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 63.81% have received at least one dose, while 55.07% are considered fully vaccinated.