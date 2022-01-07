Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE: More than 16,000 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 97 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say they continue to see more Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus. In its Friday update, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 16,341 new cases since Wednesday. That is the highest two-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The KDHE also reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths and 97 new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state has not updated delta and omicron variant information yet. We will update this post as it becomes available.

Kansas vaccinations continue. Since Wednesday:

  • 6,036 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 4,107 got their second dose
  • 10,220 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 63.81% have received at least one dose, while 55.07% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,855
Anderson1,536
Atchison3,174
Barber749
Barton4,882
Bourbon3,192
Brown2,135
Butler14,056
Chase493
Chautauqua662
Cherokee4,271
Cheyenne534
Clark398
Clay1,515
Cloud1,889
Coffey1,797
Comanche371
Cowley7,616
Crawford8,393
Decatur543
Dickinson3,679
Doniphan1,848
Douglas16,749
Edwards490
Elk402
Ellis5,464
Ellsworth1,660
Finney8,790
Ford8,344
Franklin5,278
Geary6,041
Gove642
Graham409
Grant1,713
Gray1,000
Greeley243
Greenwood1,290
Hamilton372
Harper1,369
Harvey6,869
Haskell755
Hodgeman309
Jackson2,892
Jefferson3,506
Jewell650
Johnson103,796
Kearny1,045
Kingman1,553
Kiowa490
Labette4,644
Lane231
Leavenworth13,288
Lincoln476
Linn2,080
Logan647
Lyon7,099
Marion2,389
Marshall2,059
McPherson5,809
Meade904
Miami5,769
Mitchell985
Montgomery6,535
Morris1,047
Morton517
Nemaha2,562
Neosho3,602
Ness625
Norton1,713
Osage2,896
Osborne615
Ottawa930
Pawnee1,707
Phillips1,109
Pottawatomie3,942
Pratt1,576
Rawlins598
Reno14,624
Republic1,056
Rice1,921
Riley9,491
Rooks1,049
Rush632
Russell1,542
Saline10,697
Scott995
Sedgwick106,588
Seward5,995
Shawnee34,063
Sheridan654
Sherman1,246
Smith530
Stafford880
Stanton354
Stevens1,129
Sumner4,256
Thomas1,897
Trego595
Wabaunsee1,290
Wallace359
Washington1,067
Wichita363
Wilson2,036
Woodson618
Wyandotte35,072
Beaver, OK715
Harper, OK567
Kay, OK8,683
Texas, OK4,624

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 7, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 5, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

