KDHE: More than 4,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 133 new COVID hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 4,477 in two days. During that same time, 3,349 Kansans tested negative. The state hasn’t seen that big of a two-day jump in positive cases since early September.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not reported any cases of the new COVID-19 omicron variant yet, but it says there have been 47 more cases of the delta variant. See the charts below for county-by-county information.

The KDHE reports 19 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,705. There have also been 133 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since the Monday morning update.

Each Wednesday, the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 157, which is 13 fewer than last week. Of the active clusters, 49 are in Kansas K-12 schools. The KDHE will not name the places that have clusters unless there are five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

the last 14 days Corrections Harvey County Detention Center Newton 13 Group living KidsTLC Olathe 7 Health care Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital Topeka 7 Long term care facility Advena Living of Clearwater Clearwater 9 Aldersgate The Gardens Topeka 5 Anew Healthcare of Nortonville Nortonville 12 Anthology of Olathe Olathe 5 Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove Wichita 10 Smith County Health and Rehab Smith Center 30 Private business Johnson County Developmental Services CRL Lenexa 12 School Anthony Elementary School Anthony 6 Marion Elementary School Marion 9 Smoky Valley Middle School Lindsborg 5 Stafford USD 349 Stafford 6 USD 398 Peabody Burns Elementary Peabody 5 Sports Wabaunsee Junior High Paxico 5 Workplace Northern Natural Gas Mullinville 5 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE said almost 29,000 people got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days.

7,189 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

6,521 got their second dose

And 15,271 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 60.62% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.49% have completed a vaccine series.