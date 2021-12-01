Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE: More than 4,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 133 new COVID hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 4,477 in two days. During that same time, 3,349 Kansans tested negative. The state hasn’t seen that big of a two-day jump in positive cases since early September.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not reported any cases of the new COVID-19 omicron variant yet, but it says there have been 47 more cases of the delta variant. See the charts below for county-by-county information.

The KDHE reports 19 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,705. There have also been 133 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since the Monday morning update.

Each Wednesday, the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 157, which is 13 fewer than last week. Of the active clusters, 49 are in Kansas K-12 schools. The KDHE will not name the places that have clusters unless there are five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases within
the last 14 days
CorrectionsHarvey County Detention CenterNewton13
Group livingKidsTLCOlathe7
Health careKansas Rehabilitation HospitalTopeka7
Long term care facilityAdvena Living of ClearwaterClearwater9
Aldersgate The GardensTopeka5
Anew Healthcare of NortonvilleNortonville12
Anthology of OlatheOlathe5
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita10
Smith County Health and RehabSmith Center30
Private businessJohnson County Developmental Services CRLLenexa12
SchoolAnthony Elementary SchoolAnthony6
Marion Elementary SchoolMarion9
Smoky Valley Middle SchoolLindsborg5
Stafford USD 349Stafford6
USD 398 Peabody Burns ElementaryPeabody5
SportsWabaunsee Junior HighPaxico5
WorkplaceNorthern Natural GasMullinville5
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE said almost 29,000 people got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days.

  • 7,189 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 6,521 got their second dose
  • And 15,271 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 60.62% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.49% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,22275
Anderson1,2099
Atchison2,60583
Barber62120
Barton4,358109
Bourbon2,65927
Brown1,84860
Butler11,821111
Chase4182
Chautauqua5606
Cherokee3,83736
Cheyenne4803
Clark3544
Clay1,3425
Cloud1,663111
Coffey1,38812
Comanche334
Cowley6,33277
Crawford7,164140
Decatur44725
Dickinson3,19296
Doniphan1,55074
Douglas12,958171
Edwards4495
Elk364
Ellis4,89436
Ellsworth1,49949
Finney7,896218
Ford7,456183
Franklin4,11293
Geary5,041165
Gove5628
Graham3456
Grant1,46431
Gray94437
Greeley202
Greenwood1,0588
Hamilton3252
Harper1,06327
Harvey5,60860
Haskell65823
Hodgeman2634
Jackson2,36162
Jefferson2,84274
Jewell58239
Johnson83,1281,482
Kearny91722
Kingman1,32021
Kiowa42611
Labette3,994127
Lane20515
Leavenworth11,227315
Lincoln4039
Linn1,70277
Logan5298
Lyon5,900127
Marion1,93911
Marshall1,78127
McPherson4,94558
Meade75545
Miami4,71046
Mitchell88445
Montgomery5,638123
Morris85910
Morton4503
Nemaha2,22140
Neosho3,02366
Ness54234
Norton1,58720
Osage2,24859
Osborne51341
Ottawa84624
Pawnee1,5706
Phillips98942
Pottawatomie3,178116
Pratt1,36626
Rawlins54730
Reno12,68690
Republic94711
Rice1,58836
Riley8,215261
Rooks87514
Rush5623
Russell1,328138
Saline9,209368
Scott89628
Sedgwick87,3311,100
Seward5,05116
Shawnee27,574319
Sheridan5672
Sherman1,09510
Smith47374
Stafford75627
Stanton3236
Stevens99718
Sumner3,55345
Thomas1,68424
Trego5282
Wabaunsee1,00324
Wallace3243
Washington91319
Wichita3161
Wilson1,67929
Woodson4557
Wyandotte29,147341
Beaver, OK611
Harper, OK540
Kay, OK540 
Texas, OK4,314 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 1, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Dec. 1, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories