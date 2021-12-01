KDHE: More than 4,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 133 new COVID hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 4,477 in two days. During that same time, 3,349 Kansans tested negative. The state hasn’t seen that big of a two-day jump in positive cases since early September.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not reported any cases of the new COVID-19 omicron variant yet, but it says there have been 47 more cases of the delta variant. See the charts below for county-by-county information.
The KDHE reports 19 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,705. There have also been 133 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since the Monday morning update.
Each Wednesday, the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 157, which is 13 fewer than last week. Of the active clusters, 49 are in Kansas K-12 schools. The KDHE will not name the places that have clusters unless there are five or more current cases.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
the last 14 days
|Corrections
|Harvey County Detention Center
|Newton
|13
|Group living
|KidsTLC
|Olathe
|7
|Health care
|Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital
|Topeka
|7
|Long term care facility
|Advena Living of Clearwater
|Clearwater
|9
|Aldersgate The Gardens
|Topeka
|5
|Anew Healthcare of Nortonville
|Nortonville
|12
|Anthology of Olathe
|Olathe
|5
|Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove
|Wichita
|10
|Smith County Health and Rehab
|Smith Center
|30
|Private business
|Johnson County Developmental Services CRL
|Lenexa
|12
|School
|Anthony Elementary School
|Anthony
|6
|Marion Elementary School
|Marion
|9
|Smoky Valley Middle School
|Lindsborg
|5
|Stafford USD 349
|Stafford
|6
|USD 398 Peabody Burns Elementary
|Peabody
|5
|Sports
|Wabaunsee Junior High
|Paxico
|5
|Workplace
|Northern Natural Gas
|Mullinville
|5
The KDHE said almost 29,000 people got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days.
- 7,189 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
- 6,521 got their second dose
- And 15,271 got a third dose
Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 60.62% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.49% have completed a vaccine series.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|2,222
|75
|Anderson
|1,209
|9
|Atchison
|2,605
|83
|Barber
|621
|20
|Barton
|4,358
|109
|Bourbon
|2,659
|27
|Brown
|1,848
|60
|Butler
|11,821
|111
|Chase
|418
|2
|Chautauqua
|560
|6
|Cherokee
|3,837
|36
|Cheyenne
|480
|3
|Clark
|354
|4
|Clay
|1,342
|5
|Cloud
|1,663
|111
|Coffey
|1,388
|12
|Comanche
|334
|Cowley
|6,332
|77
|Crawford
|7,164
|140
|Decatur
|447
|25
|Dickinson
|3,192
|96
|Doniphan
|1,550
|74
|Douglas
|12,958
|171
|Edwards
|449
|5
|Elk
|364
|Ellis
|4,894
|36
|Ellsworth
|1,499
|49
|Finney
|7,896
|218
|Ford
|7,456
|183
|Franklin
|4,112
|93
|Geary
|5,041
|165
|Gove
|562
|8
|Graham
|345
|6
|Grant
|1,464
|31
|Gray
|944
|37
|Greeley
|202
|Greenwood
|1,058
|8
|Hamilton
|325
|2
|Harper
|1,063
|27
|Harvey
|5,608
|60
|Haskell
|658
|23
|Hodgeman
|263
|4
|Jackson
|2,361
|62
|Jefferson
|2,842
|74
|Jewell
|582
|39
|Johnson
|83,128
|1,482
|Kearny
|917
|22
|Kingman
|1,320
|21
|Kiowa
|426
|11
|Labette
|3,994
|127
|Lane
|205
|15
|Leavenworth
|11,227
|315
|Lincoln
|403
|9
|Linn
|1,702
|77
|Logan
|529
|8
|Lyon
|5,900
|127
|Marion
|1,939
|11
|Marshall
|1,781
|27
|McPherson
|4,945
|58
|Meade
|755
|45
|Miami
|4,710
|46
|Mitchell
|884
|45
|Montgomery
|5,638
|123
|Morris
|859
|10
|Morton
|450
|3
|Nemaha
|2,221
|40
|Neosho
|3,023
|66
|Ness
|542
|34
|Norton
|1,587
|20
|Osage
|2,248
|59
|Osborne
|513
|41
|Ottawa
|846
|24
|Pawnee
|1,570
|6
|Phillips
|989
|42
|Pottawatomie
|3,178
|116
|Pratt
|1,366
|26
|Rawlins
|547
|30
|Reno
|12,686
|90
|Republic
|947
|11
|Rice
|1,588
|36
|Riley
|8,215
|261
|Rooks
|875
|14
|Rush
|562
|3
|Russell
|1,328
|138
|Saline
|9,209
|368
|Scott
|896
|28
|Sedgwick
|87,331
|1,100
|Seward
|5,051
|16
|Shawnee
|27,574
|319
|Sheridan
|567
|2
|Sherman
|1,095
|10
|Smith
|473
|74
|Stafford
|756
|27
|Stanton
|323
|6
|Stevens
|997
|18
|Sumner
|3,553
|45
|Thomas
|1,684
|24
|Trego
|528
|2
|Wabaunsee
|1,003
|24
|Wallace
|324
|3
|Washington
|913
|19
|Wichita
|316
|1
|Wilson
|1,679
|29
|Woodson
|455
|7
|Wyandotte
|29,147
|341
|Beaver, OK
|611
|Harper, OK
|540
|Kay, OK
|540
|Texas, OK
|4,314
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 1, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Dec. 1, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health