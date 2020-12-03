KDHE partners with WellHealth for COVID-19 testing site in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has partnered with WellHealth to open a COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Harvey County. Appointments will be available beginning Friday, Dec. 4.

The testing site will be located in the parking lot of Newton High School, 900 W. 12th St. in Newton.

The site will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Appointments, which will begin on Friday, are recommended to aid traffic. However, those without appointments can be tested. Appointments can be scheduled through WellHealth’s website, www.gogettested.com.

Testing is open to all individuals, regardless of county of residence. The site will test symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Testing will be filed through an insurance provider if available but is free to those who do not have insurance.

WellHealth conducts saliva-based testing. Results are expected within 48-96 hours after testing, with notification of results sent by WellHealth to the individual through SMS or email.

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 test are asked to drive north onto Boyd Avenue from 12th Street. From there, traffic will continue into the high school parking lot, and exit out of the parking lot onto 12th Street. Individuals can remain in their vehicle throughout the process.

The Newton testing site is anticipated to be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.

