KDHE provides clarification on COVID-19 quarantine period

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is issuing more information concerning the shortened quarantine periods counties may opt in to after receiving further clarification from CDC on the shortened quarantine periods.

The clarifications are regarding the date quarantine periods may end:

For the 7-day period with a test, the quarantine period will end after the full seven days, on Day 8.

For the 10-day period without a test, the quarantine period will end after the full 10 days, on Day 11.

Individuals should check with their local health departments regarding the quarantine recommendations specific to their county.

7-Day Quarantine (Testing and No Symptoms)

After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in monitoring by Public Health for 7 full days.

If you have no symptoms during this time frame, on Day 6 you may get a sample taken for a PCR test (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose).

If the test is negative, and you remain symptom-free, you can be removed from quarantine after seven full days, which is on Day 8.

If Testing Results are pending, you must wait until you receive results.

10-Day Quarantine (No Testing and No Symptoms)

After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 10 full days.

If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released from the quarantine without a test on Day 11.

KDHE recommends all exposed people should self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact healthcare provider if symptoms develop. The disease can still develop through day 14.

Due to high risk situations, those residents in long-term care and assisted facilities as well as offender populations in Kansas Department of Corrections prisons, are not eligible for shortened quarantine periods in any county.

