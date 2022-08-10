WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rise in coronavirus cases in Kansas seems to be slowing a little bit. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 6,597 new cases in the past seven days. While the number is high, it is smaller than the numbers from the previous four weeks.

Another important drop is the state’s COVID-19 death toll. It dropped by 35 to 8,935. The KDHE included this note to explain the decrease: “A large number of COVID-19 deaths were removed from the count on 8/10/2022 after a large number of records with pending data were updated using final data from death certificates.”

The KDHE said the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is down from 859 last week to 839 this week. The state shows that of the positive cases tested for variants, 201 came back as the BA.4/BA.5 variant, and 23 were the BA.2 variant.

There are 208 Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 fewer than last Wednesday.

204 adults (down one from last week)

4 children (down 12)

25 patients are in intensive care (down five)

Kansans continue to show interest in the vaccines to prevent COVID-19. In the past seven days, health workers administered more than 14,000 doses.

2,847 Kansans got their first dose

3,210 got a second dose

8,571 got a booster dose

According to the KDHE, 63.9% of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.8% have completed a vaccine series.