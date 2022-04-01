WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state will reduce the number of updates it provides on coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Kansas. Instead of releasing data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as it has during most of the pandemic, it will only give updates on Fridays.

The change is part of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shifting to a new phase of COVID-19 response, going from emergency response to “endemic normalcy.”

In the data released Friday afternoon, the KDHE announced 103 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,397. Most of those deaths are previous deaths. The KDHE has said that a jump in the number of deaths can happen when it reconciles what is in the KDHE disease surveillance system and what has been reported in the death registration system.

The last COVID-19 death on the KDHE charts was Sunday, Mar. 27.

Since Wednesday, 29 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 106 hospitals that reported to the KDHE on Thursday, there are 117 adults and 13 children admitted for COVID-19. Fourteen of the adults are in intensive care.

In the past few days, 193 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven of the recent cases are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Kansans continue to see vaccinations against COVID-19. Since Wednesday:

  • 872 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 1,051 got a second dose
  • 3,687 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.66% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.92% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,952
Anderson2,110
Atchison4,274
Barber1,038
Barton6,486
Bourbon4,381
Brown2,679
Butler18,954
Chase675
Chautauqua841
Cherokee6,137
Cheyenne656
Clark501
Clay1,968
Cloud2,216
Coffey2,416
Comanche439
Cowley10,103
Crawford11,866
Decatur616
Dickinson4,799
Doniphan2,441
Douglas24,945
Edwards558
Elk570
Ellis7,133
Ellsworth2,014
Finney11,268
Ford10,614
Franklin6,915
Geary9,208
Gove785
Graham566
Grant2,203
Gray1,231
Greeley331
Greenwood1,783
Hamilton462
Harper1,649
Harvey9,589
Haskell961
Hodgeman412
Jackson3,884
Jefferson4,750
Jewell785
Johnson145,215
Kearny1,234
Kingman1,961
Kiowa667
Labette6,607
Lane295
Leavenworth19,317
Lincoln621
Linn2,814
Logan840
Lyon9,955
Marion3,324
Marshall2,548
McPherson7,796
Meade1,220
Miami7,729
Mitchell1,423
Montgomery9,410
Morris1,501
Morton620
Nemaha3,235
Neosho5,143
Ness781
Norton2,151
Osage3,897
Osborne798
Ottawa1,203
Pawnee2,118
Phillips1,361
Pottawatomie5,730
Pratt1,923
Rawlins677
Reno18,559
Republic1,345
Rice2,609
Riley13,494
Rooks1,366
Rush806
Russell1,878
Saline14,106
Scott1,278
Sedgwick144,436
Seward6,908
Shawnee48,115
Sheridan786
Sherman1,506
Smith643
Stafford1,136
Stanton427
Stevens1,461
Sumner5,664
Thomas2,374
Trego753
Wabaunsee1,636
Wallace436
Washington1,394
Wichita493
Wilson2,815
Woodson793
Wyandotte46,780

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Apr. 1, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Mar. 31, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control