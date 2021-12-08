KDHE reports 116 new COVID hospitalizations in 2 days in Kansas, updates school cluster locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 4,443 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,638 tested negative.

Of the recent cases, 143 Kansans have the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. So far, Kansas does not have any cases of the omicron variant.

The KDHE says another 25 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,768. In the past two days, 116 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 154 active clusters this week, down three from last Wednesday. Of the active clusters, 43 are in Kansas K-12 schools. That is down by nine from last week. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases within

the last 14 days Corrections Harvey County Detention Center Newton 16 Group living Reflections Recovery Center Wichita 7 Health care Pittsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center Pittsburg 27 Long term care facility Anew Healthcare of Nortonville Nortonville 25 Greeley County Health Services Tribune 5 Life Care Center Kansas City 5 Medicalodge of Pittsburg Pittsburg 15 Ness County Hospital LTC ISB

Cedar Village Ness City 10 Parkview Care Center Osborne 7 Regent Park Assisted Living Wichita 6 Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Salina 12 Private business Landplan Engineering Lawrence 6 School Anthony Elementary School Anthony 5 Harper Elementary School Harper 14 Hartford High School USD 252 Hartford 10 Primrose School Shawnee 5 Stafford USD 349 Stafford 5 USD 321 Rossville Rossville 17 USD 398 Peabody Burns Elementary Peabody 5 Sports Wabaunsee Junior High Paxico 12 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE shows almost 29,000 Kansans got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days.

6,967 got their first dose

6,117 got a second dose

15,868 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE shows 61.36% have received at least one dose, while 53.22% have completed a vaccine series.