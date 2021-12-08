Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 116 new COVID hospitalizations in 2 days in Kansas, updates school cluster locations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 4,443 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,638 tested negative.

Of the recent cases, 143 Kansans have the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. So far, Kansas does not have any cases of the omicron variant.

The KDHE says another 25 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,768. In the past two days, 116 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 154 active clusters this week, down three from last Wednesday. Of the active clusters, 43 are in Kansas K-12 schools. That is down by nine from last week. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases within
the last 14 days
CorrectionsHarvey County Detention CenterNewton16
Group livingReflections Recovery CenterWichita7
Health carePittsburg Health and Rehabilitation CenterPittsburg27
Long term care facilityAnew Healthcare of NortonvilleNortonville25
Greeley County Health ServicesTribune5
Life Care CenterKansas City5
Medicalodge of PittsburgPittsburg15
Ness County Hospital LTC ISB
Cedar Village		Ness City10
Parkview Care CenterOsborne7
Regent Park Assisted LivingWichita6
Smoky Hill RehabilitationSalina12
Private businessLandplan EngineeringLawrence6
SchoolAnthony Elementary SchoolAnthony5
Harper Elementary SchoolHarper14
Hartford High School USD 252Hartford10
Primrose SchoolShawnee5
Stafford USD 349Stafford5
USD 321 RossvilleRossville17
USD 398 Peabody Burns ElementaryPeabody5
SportsWabaunsee Junior HighPaxico12
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE shows almost 29,000 Kansans got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days.

  • 6,967 got their first dose
  • 6,117 got a second dose
  • 15,868 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE shows 61.36% have received at least one dose, while 53.22% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,371
Anderson1,257
Atchison2,712
Barber642
Barton4,455
Bourbon2,722
Brown1,896
Butler12,105
Chase437
Chautauqua577
Cherokee3,892
Cheyenne490
Clark361
Clay1,352
Cloud1,726
Coffey1,433
Comanche345
Cowley6,507
Crawford7,342
Decatur486
Dickinson3,301
Doniphan1,620
Douglas13,279
Edwards456
Elk375
Ellis4,990
Ellsworth1,528
Finney8,057
Ford7,561
Franklin4,229
Geary5,096
Gove585
Graham359
Grant1,506
Gray949
Greeley220
Greenwood1,082
Hamilton335
Harper1,127
Harvey5,816
Haskell682
Hodgeman272
Jackson2,468
Jefferson2,935
Jewell605
Johnson85,316
Kearny947
Kingman1,359
Kiowa437
Labette4,103
Lane217
Leavenworth11,505
Lincoln418
Linn1,770
Logan555
Lyon6,056
Marion1,997
Marshall1,877
McPherson5,063
Meade773
Miami4,837
Mitchell898
Montgomery5,745
Morris905
Morton461
Nemaha2,296
Neosho3,145
Ness554
Norton1,618
Osage2,334
Osborne534
Ottawa872
Pawnee1,593
Phillips1,023
Pottawatomie3,276
Pratt1,397
Rawlins566
Reno13,092
Republic955
Rice1,644
Riley8,332
Rooks918
Rush573
Russell1,383
Saline9,472
Scott911
Sedgwick89,469
Seward5,196
Shawnee28,427
Sheridan581
Sherman1,130
Smith482
Stafford791
Stanton329
Stevens1,025
Sumner3,671
Thomas1,738
Trego537
Wabaunsee1,053
Wallace331
Washington934
Wichita329
Wilson1,709
Woodson469
Wyandotte29,763
Beaver, OK636
Harper, OK549
Kay, OK8,041
Texas, OK4,369

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 8, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories