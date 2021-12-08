KDHE reports 116 new COVID hospitalizations in 2 days in Kansas, updates school cluster locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 4,443 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,638 tested negative.
Of the recent cases, 143 Kansans have the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. So far, Kansas does not have any cases of the omicron variant.
The KDHE says another 25 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,768. In the past two days, 116 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.
Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 154 active clusters this week, down three from last Wednesday. Of the active clusters, 43 are in Kansas K-12 schools. That is down by nine from last week. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
the last 14 days
|Corrections
|Harvey County Detention Center
|Newton
|16
|Group living
|Reflections Recovery Center
|Wichita
|7
|Health care
|Pittsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Pittsburg
|27
|Long term care facility
|Anew Healthcare of Nortonville
|Nortonville
|25
|Greeley County Health Services
|Tribune
|5
|Life Care Center
|Kansas City
|5
|Medicalodge of Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|15
|Ness County Hospital LTC ISB
Cedar Village
|Ness City
|10
|Parkview Care Center
|Osborne
|7
|Regent Park Assisted Living
|Wichita
|6
|Smoky Hill Rehabilitation
|Salina
|12
|Private business
|Landplan Engineering
|Lawrence
|6
|School
|Anthony Elementary School
|Anthony
|5
|Harper Elementary School
|Harper
|14
|Hartford High School USD 252
|Hartford
|10
|Primrose School
|Shawnee
|5
|Stafford USD 349
|Stafford
|5
|USD 321 Rossville
|Rossville
|17
|USD 398 Peabody Burns Elementary
|Peabody
|5
|Sports
|Wabaunsee Junior High
|Paxico
|12
The KDHE shows almost 29,000 Kansans got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days.
- 6,967 got their first dose
- 6,117 got a second dose
- 15,868 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE shows 61.36% have received at least one dose, while 53.22% have completed a vaccine series.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|2,371
|Anderson
|1,257
|Atchison
|2,712
|Barber
|642
|Barton
|4,455
|Bourbon
|2,722
|Brown
|1,896
|Butler
|12,105
|Chase
|437
|Chautauqua
|577
|Cherokee
|3,892
|Cheyenne
|490
|Clark
|361
|Clay
|1,352
|Cloud
|1,726
|Coffey
|1,433
|Comanche
|345
|Cowley
|6,507
|Crawford
|7,342
|Decatur
|486
|Dickinson
|3,301
|Doniphan
|1,620
|Douglas
|13,279
|Edwards
|456
|Elk
|375
|Ellis
|4,990
|Ellsworth
|1,528
|Finney
|8,057
|Ford
|7,561
|Franklin
|4,229
|Geary
|5,096
|Gove
|585
|Graham
|359
|Grant
|1,506
|Gray
|949
|Greeley
|220
|Greenwood
|1,082
|Hamilton
|335
|Harper
|1,127
|Harvey
|5,816
|Haskell
|682
|Hodgeman
|272
|Jackson
|2,468
|Jefferson
|2,935
|Jewell
|605
|Johnson
|85,316
|Kearny
|947
|Kingman
|1,359
|Kiowa
|437
|Labette
|4,103
|Lane
|217
|Leavenworth
|11,505
|Lincoln
|418
|Linn
|1,770
|Logan
|555
|Lyon
|6,056
|Marion
|1,997
|Marshall
|1,877
|McPherson
|5,063
|Meade
|773
|Miami
|4,837
|Mitchell
|898
|Montgomery
|5,745
|Morris
|905
|Morton
|461
|Nemaha
|2,296
|Neosho
|3,145
|Ness
|554
|Norton
|1,618
|Osage
|2,334
|Osborne
|534
|Ottawa
|872
|Pawnee
|1,593
|Phillips
|1,023
|Pottawatomie
|3,276
|Pratt
|1,397
|Rawlins
|566
|Reno
|13,092
|Republic
|955
|Rice
|1,644
|Riley
|8,332
|Rooks
|918
|Rush
|573
|Russell
|1,383
|Saline
|9,472
|Scott
|911
|Sedgwick
|89,469
|Seward
|5,196
|Shawnee
|28,427
|Sheridan
|581
|Sherman
|1,130
|Smith
|482
|Stafford
|791
|Stanton
|329
|Stevens
|1,025
|Sumner
|3,671
|Thomas
|1,738
|Trego
|537
|Wabaunsee
|1,053
|Wallace
|331
|Washington
|934
|Wichita
|329
|Wilson
|1,709
|Woodson
|469
|Wyandotte
|29,763
|Beaver, OK
|636
|Harper, OK
|549
|Kay, OK
|8,041
|Texas, OK
|4,369
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 8, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health