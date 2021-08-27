KDHE reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 97 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When many Kansas hospitals are at critical capacity and don’t have enough workers, the state is reporting another 97 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says that’s how many Kansans have been admitted with COVID-19 symptoms just since Wednesday morning. The KDHE does not track recoveries. It says there have been 12 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,547.
Also in the past two days, 3,452 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 6,369 tested negative. In addition, there is a slight uptick in the number of children testing positive. Two weeks ago, children ages 0-17 made up 13% of Kansas coronavirus cases. As of this morning, they make up 13.6%.
Of the new coronavirus cases, the KDHE says 109 of them are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county-by-county information in the charts below.
The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers on the same days it updates vaccination data — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
It says 7,288 more Kansans got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past two days, while 8,281 Kansans got their second dose.
Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.63% have at least one dose, while 53.27% have finished the current vaccination series.
The KDHE plans to eventually include how many Kansans have received a third dose of vaccine, but it is waiting for action from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before that starts.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,545
|35
|Anderson
|945
|7
|Atchison
|1,957
|28
|Barber
|408
|6
|Barton
|2,905
|46
|Bourbon
|2,077
|18
|Brown
|1,384
|9
|Butler
|8,902
|48
|Chase
|299
|1
|Chautauqua
|340
|3
|Cherokee
|3,273
|17
|Cheyenne
|385
|3
|Clark
|275
|1
|Clay
|929
|3
|Cloud
|1,124
|18
|Coffey
|865
|2
|Comanche
|196
|Cowley
|4,598
|50
|Crawford
|6,141
|112
|Decatur
|292
|1
|Dickinson
|2,223
|48
|Doniphan
|1,246
|49
|Douglas
|10,335
|61
|Edwards
|282
|1
|Elk
|216
|Ellis
|3,995
|5
|Ellsworth
|1,277
|17
|Finney
|6,305
|42
|Ford
|6,351
|79
|Franklin
|3,089
|20
|Geary
|4,209
|124
|Gove
|397
|6
|Graham
|283
|4
|Grant
|1,047
|15
|Gray
|674
|7
|Greeley
|122
|Greenwood
|791
|8
|Hamilton
|222
|Harper
|675
|7
|Harvey
|4,096
|18
|Haskell
|470
|6
|Hodgeman
|222
|Jackson
|1,680
|30
|Jefferson
|2,076
|22
|Jewell
|223
|2
|Johnson
|68,959
|374
|Kearny
|629
|12
|Kingman
|881
|12
|Kiowa
|269
|1
|Labette
|3,276
|35
|Lane
|140
|2
|Leavenworth
|8,972
|86
|Lincoln
|286
|Linn
|1,114
|20
|Logan
|322
|2
|Lyon
|4,776
|62
|Marion
|1,219
|4
|Marshall
|1,299
|13
|McPherson
|3,670
|17
|Meade
|546
|6
|Miami
|3,329
|17
|Mitchell
|601
|6
|Montgomery
|4,400
|31
|Morris
|690
|3
|Morton
|284
|1
|Nemaha
|1,691
|22
|Neosho
|2,235
|42
|Ness
|406
|6
|Norton
|1,292
|7
|Osage
|1,559
|15
|Osborne
|308
|10
|Ottawa
|630
|11
|Pawnee
|1,207
|1
|Phillips
|745
|10
|Pottawatomie
|2,442
|49
|Pratt
|960
|4
|Rawlins
|338
|Reno
|9,443
|24
|Republic
|711
|6
|Rice
|1,163
|20
|Riley
|7,060
|110
|Rooks
|677
|4
|Rush
|459
|2
|Russell
|925
|14
|Saline
|7,209
|155
|Scott
|642
|4
|Sedgwick
|65,858
|436
|Seward
|4,121
|3
|Shawnee
|21,452
|110
|Sheridan
|452
|1
|Sherman
|701
|5
|Smith
|292
|3
|Stafford
|395
|7
|Stanton
|228
|5
|Stevens
|638
|6
|Sumner
|2,531
|19
|Thomas
|1,192
|12
|Trego
|428
|Wabaunsee
|825
|11
|Wallace
|201
|3
|Washington
|613
|6
|Wichita
|239
|1
|Wilson
|1,240
|17
|Woodson
|282
|4
|Wyandotte
|24,975
|167
|Beaver, OK
|485
|Harper, OK
|433
|Kay, OK
|5,949
|Texas, OK
|3,660
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 27, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health