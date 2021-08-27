Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 97 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When many Kansas hospitals are at critical capacity and don’t have enough workers, the state is reporting another 97 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says that’s how many Kansans have been admitted with COVID-19 symptoms just since Wednesday morning. The KDHE does not track recoveries. It says there have been 12 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,547.

Also in the past two days, 3,452 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 6,369 tested negative. In addition, there is a slight uptick in the number of children testing positive. Two weeks ago, children ages 0-17 made up 13% of Kansas coronavirus cases. As of this morning, they make up 13.6%.

Of the new coronavirus cases, the KDHE says 109 of them are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county-by-county information in the charts below.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers on the same days it updates vaccination data — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

It says 7,288 more Kansans got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past two days, while 8,281 Kansans got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.63% have at least one dose, while 53.27% have finished the current vaccination series.

The KDHE plans to eventually include how many Kansans have received a third dose of vaccine, but it is waiting for action from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before that starts.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,54535
Anderson9457
Atchison1,95728
Barber4086
Barton2,90546
Bourbon2,07718
Brown1,3849
Butler8,90248
Chase2991
Chautauqua3403
Cherokee3,27317
Cheyenne3853
Clark2751
Clay9293
Cloud1,12418
Coffey8652
Comanche196
Cowley4,59850
Crawford6,141112
Decatur2921
Dickinson2,22348
Doniphan1,24649
Douglas10,33561
Edwards2821
Elk216
Ellis3,9955
Ellsworth1,27717
Finney6,30542
Ford6,35179
Franklin3,08920
Geary4,209124
Gove3976
Graham2834
Grant1,04715
Gray6747
Greeley122
Greenwood7918
Hamilton222
Harper6757
Harvey4,09618
Haskell4706
Hodgeman222
Jackson1,68030
Jefferson2,07622
Jewell2232
Johnson68,959374
Kearny62912
Kingman88112
Kiowa2691
Labette3,27635
Lane1402
Leavenworth8,97286
Lincoln286
Linn1,11420
Logan3222
Lyon4,77662
Marion1,2194
Marshall1,29913
McPherson3,67017
Meade5466
Miami3,32917
Mitchell6016
Montgomery4,40031
Morris6903
Morton2841
Nemaha1,69122
Neosho2,23542
Ness4066
Norton1,2927
Osage1,55915
Osborne30810
Ottawa63011
Pawnee1,2071
Phillips74510
Pottawatomie2,44249
Pratt9604
Rawlins338
Reno9,44324
Republic7116
Rice1,16320
Riley7,060110
Rooks6774
Rush4592
Russell92514
Saline7,209155
Scott6424
Sedgwick65,858436
Seward4,1213
Shawnee21,452110
Sheridan4521
Sherman7015
Smith2923
Stafford3957
Stanton2285
Stevens6386
Sumner2,53119
Thomas1,19212
Trego428
Wabaunsee82511
Wallace2013
Washington6136
Wichita2391
Wilson1,24017
Woodson2824
Wyandotte24,975167
Beaver, OK485
Harper, OK433 
Kay, OK5,949 
Texas, OK3,660 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 27, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

