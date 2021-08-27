KDHE reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 97 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When many Kansas hospitals are at critical capacity and don’t have enough workers, the state is reporting another 97 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says that’s how many Kansans have been admitted with COVID-19 symptoms just since Wednesday morning. The KDHE does not track recoveries. It says there have been 12 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,547.

Also in the past two days, 3,452 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 6,369 tested negative. In addition, there is a slight uptick in the number of children testing positive. Two weeks ago, children ages 0-17 made up 13% of Kansas coronavirus cases. As of this morning, they make up 13.6%.

Of the new coronavirus cases, the KDHE says 109 of them are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county-by-county information in the charts below.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers on the same days it updates vaccination data — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

It says 7,288 more Kansans got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past two days, while 8,281 Kansans got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.63% have at least one dose, while 53.27% have finished the current vaccination series.

The KDHE plans to eventually include how many Kansans have received a third dose of vaccine, but it is waiting for action from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before that starts.