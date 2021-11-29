KDHE reports 13 more COVID deaths, 67 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus website to prepare for cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The page that lists variants now has a special box for the newer omicron variant and one for the delta variant. So far, there are no cases of the omicron variant in Kansas, but there have been 8,442 cases of the delta variant. That is an increase of 221 since last Wednesday. See the charts below for county by county data.

(Courtesy KDHEKS.gov)

The KDHE also reports there have been 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,686. Another 67 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last Wednesday.

The KDHE usually updates its coronavirus numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but it did not update Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The state reports more than 34,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since Wednesday.

Since the last update, 4,127 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,393 have tested negative.

10,571 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

6,068 Kansans got their second dose

17,612 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 60.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.29% have completed the vaccine series.