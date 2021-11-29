Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 13 more COVID deaths, 67 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus website to prepare for cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The page that lists variants now has a special box for the newer omicron variant and one for the delta variant. So far, there are no cases of the omicron variant in Kansas, but there have been 8,442 cases of the delta variant. That is an increase of 221 since last Wednesday. See the charts below for county by county data.

(Courtesy KDHEKS.gov)

The KDHE also reports there have been 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,686. Another 67 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last Wednesday.

The KDHE usually updates its coronavirus numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but it did not update Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The state reports more than 34,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since Wednesday.

Since the last update, 4,127 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,393 have tested negative.

  • 10,571 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 6,068 Kansans got their second dose
  • 17,612 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 60.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.29% have completed the vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,14875
Anderson1,1929
Atchison2,56983
Barber61120
Barton4,335108
Bourbon2,67327
Brown1,82860
Butler11,730111
Chase4102
Chautauqua5546
Cherokee3,81636
Cheyenne4773
Clark3544
Clay1,3495
Cloud1,620110
Coffey1,36212
Comanche331
Cowley6,25577
Crawford7,086140
Decatur43425
Dickinson3,14795
Doniphan1,52274
Douglas12,847170
Edwards4445
Elk349
Ellis4,85835
Ellsworth1,47449
Finney7,857217
Ford7,422183
Franklin4,06293
Geary5,022165
Gove5538
Graham3406
Grant1,44531
Gray94237
Greeley189
Greenwood1,0558
Hamilton3212
Harper1,02727
Harvey5,54759
Haskell63622
Hodgeman2573
Jackson2,33162
Jefferson2,78874
Jewell56338
Johnson82,5421,474
Kearny87822
Kingman1,29821
Kiowa42011
Labette3,943127
Lane19814
Leavenworth11,139315
Lincoln3989
Linn1,68077
Logan5258
Lyon5,837127
Marion1,89711
Marshall1,72827
McPherson4,89957
Meade74945
Miami4,64846
Mitchell87946
Montgomery5,589123
Morris83310
Morton4503
Nemaha2,18940
Neosho2,95266
Ness53734
Norton1,57920
Osage2,21759
Osborne49841
Ottawa83724
Pawnee1,5686
Phillips98342
Pottawatomie3,155116
Pratt1,36126
Rawlins53330
Reno12,52290
Republic94211
Rice1,57236
Riley8,162261
Rooks86114
Rush5563
Russell1,319138
Saline9,143356
Scott88428
Sedgwick86,5161,090
Seward4,98116
Shawnee27,318318
Sheridan5622
Sherman1,07910
Smith47373
Stafford73727
Stanton3166
Stevens98918
Sumner3,50342
Thomas1,65724
Trego5212
Wabaunsee98624
Wallace3133
Washington90119
Wichita3131
Wilson1,65629
Woodson4457
Wyandotte29,028341
Beaver, OK599
Harper, OK534
Kay, OK534 
Texas, OK4,265 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 29, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 29, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

