KDHE reports 1,817 more coronavirus cases in Kansas, 25,000 more vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans lining up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 increased over the weekend.

Since Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 6,934 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine, 7,131 got their second dose, and 10,935 got the third dose. That is a total of 25,000 more doses administered over the weekend.

The KDHE says 61.54% of Kansans have at least one dose of vaccine, while 54.91% have finished the vaccination series.

The KDHE also updated information about Kansas coronavirus cases. Three more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,071. Another 38 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, 1,817 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,926 tested negative. Of the new cases, 52 are the COVID-19 delta variant. The charts below include county cases since the pandemic began.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,80055
Anderson1,0758
Atchison2,28364
Barber4658
Barton3,58767
Bourbon2,36423
Brown1,48622
Butler10,36383
Chase3252
Chautauqua4554
Cherokee3,51827
Cheyenne4193
Clark3184
Clay1,1494
Cloud1,23041
Coffey1,1277
Comanche211
Cowley5,28366
Crawford6,598129
Decatur3237
Dickinson2,66873
Doniphan1,33459
Douglas11,63395
Edwards3232
Elk260
Ellis4,39712
Ellsworth1,34432
Finney6,866102
Ford6,898140
Franklin3,65651
Geary4,604142
Gove4528
Graham3155
Grant1,14020
Gray77623
Greeley133
Greenwood9438
Hamilton259
Harper85023
Harvey4,68525
Haskell52213
Hodgeman226
Jackson1,89749
Jefferson2,47950
Jewell33620
Johnson75,358743
Kearny69414
Kingman1,03919
Kiowa3267
Labette3,445112
Lane1604
Leavenworth10,021204
Lincoln3101
Linn1,49465
Logan3798
Lyon5,24997
Marion1,4765
Marshall1,39320
McPherson4,18125
Meade60221
Miami4,14829
Mitchell71625
Montgomery5,18098
Morris74610
Morton3181
Nemaha1,84539
Neosho2,46160
Ness47429
Norton1,34410
Osage1,90634
Osborne37524
Ottawa69114
Pawnee1,3511
Phillips80126
Pottawatomie2,68091
Pratt1,15413
Rawlins3796
Reno10,72351
Republic8639
Rice1,40026
Riley7,588182
Rooks7659
Rush4913
Russell1,02741
Saline7,982232
Scott6888
Sedgwick77,281646
Seward4,4526
Shawnee24,734190
Sheridan4732
Sherman7639
Smith34122
Stafford52720
Stanton2645
Stevens71211
Sumner3,04135
Thomas1,31113
Trego4712
Wabaunsee87716
Wallace2193
Washington71118
Wichita2591
Wilson1,40924
Woodson3615
Wyandotte27,315238
Beaver, OK533
Harper, OK472 
Kay, OK6,792 
Texas, OK3,897 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 4, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 4, 2021
