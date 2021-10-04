KDHE reports 1,817 more coronavirus cases in Kansas, 25,000 more vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans lining up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 increased over the weekend.

Since Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 6,934 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine, 7,131 got their second dose, and 10,935 got the third dose. That is a total of 25,000 more doses administered over the weekend.

The KDHE says 61.54% of Kansans have at least one dose of vaccine, while 54.91% have finished the vaccination series.

The KDHE also updated information about Kansas coronavirus cases. Three more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,071. Another 38 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, 1,817 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,926 tested negative. Of the new cases, 52 are the COVID-19 delta variant. The charts below include county cases since the pandemic began.