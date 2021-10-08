Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 21 more COVID deaths, 78 new hospitalizations in last two days

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have updated their coronavirus numbers for Kansas. They say 2,211 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, while 5,299 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 289 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also says 21 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. In the past two days, 78 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says almost 19,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the Wednesday update:

  • 5,625 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 4,607 more got their second dose
  • 8,737 more got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.87% are armed with at least one dose, while 55.23% have finished the vaccination series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,81756
Anderson1,0818
Atchison2,29065
Barber4778
Barton3,67273
Bourbon2,38223
Brown1,49724
Butler10,52087
Chase3252
Chautauqua4754
Cherokee3,54630
Cheyenne4213
Clark3184
Clay1,1704
Cloud1,24842
Coffey1,1399
Comanche214
Cowley5,37967
Crawford6,626131
Decatur3277
Dickinson2,73176
Doniphan1,34360
Douglas11,77798
Edwards3302
Elk270
Ellis4,42216
Ellsworth1,35233
Finney6,937113
Ford6,970144
Franklin3,69252
Geary4,625143
Gove4568
Graham3195
Grant1,15826
Gray79825
Greeley140
Greenwood9538
Hamilton266
Harper88026
Harvey4,76829
Haskell52814
Hodgeman228
Jackson1,91149
Jefferson2,50254
Jewell36122
Johnson75,942824
Kearny70316
Kingman1,06519
Kiowa3338
Labette3,457115
Lane1636
Leavenworth10,074210
Lincoln3251
Linn1,54168
Logan3868
Lyon5,306100
Marion1,5036
Marshall1,40820
McPherson4,24429
Meade62624
Miami4,20132
Mitchell72525
Montgomery5,247103
Morris75310
Morton3261
Nemaha1,85939
Neosho2,47960
Ness47729
Norton1,35811
Osage1,92136
Osborne38024
Ottawa69014
Pawnee1,3913
Phillips81326
Pottawatomie2,70692
Pratt1,17113
Rawlins3849
Reno10,86654
Republic8649
Rice1,41026
Riley7,635207
Rooks76810
Rush4953
Russell1,04453
Saline8,060241
Scott7059
Sedgwick78,336724
Seward4,50912
Shawnee24,945198
Sheridan4762
Sherman7649
Smith36027
Stafford53920
Stanton2695
Stevens71511
Sumner3,09636
Thomas1,32714
Trego4722
Wabaunsee88116
Wallace2223
Washington73118
Wichita2631
Wilson1,43125
Woodson3765
Wyandotte27,485247
Beaver, OK539
Harper, OK475 
Kay, OK6,939 
Texas, OK3,933 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 8, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

