KDHE reports 21 more COVID deaths, 78 new hospitalizations in last two days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have updated their coronavirus numbers for Kansas. They say 2,211 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, while 5,299 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 289 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also says 21 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. In the past two days, 78 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says almost 19,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the Wednesday update:

5,625 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

4,607 more got their second dose

8,737 more got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.87% are armed with at least one dose, while 55.23% have finished the vaccination series.