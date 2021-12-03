KDHE reports 25 more Kansas deaths, 112 new hospitalizations due to COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 4,712 new coronavirus cases in Kansas in the past two days. During that same time, 5,499 Kansans tested negative for the virus.

So far, Kansas does not have any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it does have 257 new cases of the delta variant.

The KDHE says 25 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,730. Also, health officials say 112 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The KDHE says almost 32,000 doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

7,128 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

7,353 got a second dose

17,375 got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to be vaccinated, the KDHE reports that 60.85% have received at least one dose, while 52.72% are considered fully vaccinated.