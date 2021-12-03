Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 25 more Kansas deaths, 112 new hospitalizations due to COVID

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 4,712 new coronavirus cases in Kansas in the past two days. During that same time, 5,499 Kansans tested negative for the virus.

So far, Kansas does not have any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it does have 257 new cases of the delta variant.

The KDHE says 25 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,730. Also, health officials say 112 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The KDHE says almost 32,000 doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

  • 7,128 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 7,353 got a second dose
  • 17,375 got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to be vaccinated, the KDHE reports that 60.85% have received at least one dose, while 52.72% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,269
Anderson1,227
Atchison2,637
Barber630
Barton4,389
Bourbon2,684
Brown1,869
Butler11,914
Chase421
Chautauqua563
Cherokee3,850
Cheyenne483
Clark356
Clay1,342
Cloud1,696
Coffey1,403
Comanche339
Cowley6,391
Crawford7,246
Decatur456
Dickinson3,229
Doniphan1,584
Douglas13,059
Edwards450
Elk371
Ellis4,928
Ellsworth1,512
Finney7,974
Ford7,493
Franklin4,151
Geary5,056
Gove574
Graham349
Grant1,476
Gray948
Greeley213
Greenwood1,069
Hamilton327
Harper1,087
Harvey5,687
Haskell671
Hodgeman268
Jackson2,410
Jefferson2,883
Jewell590
Johnson84,047
Kearny928
Kingman1,342
Kiowa428
Labette4,032
Lane210
Leavenworth11,323
Lincoln410
Linn1,727
Logan539
Lyon5,958
Marion1,963
Marshall1,834
McPherson4,989
Meade759
Miami4,752
Mitchell888
Montgomery5,679
Morris871
Morton455
Nemaha2,256
Neosho3,062
Ness545
Norton1,595
Osage2,277
Osborne520
Ottawa851
Pawnee1,576
Phillips1,002
Pottawatomie3,208
Pratt1,377
Rawlins556
Reno12,853
Republic949
Rice1,616
Riley8,246
Rooks888
Rush565
Russell1,350
Saline9,309
Scott898
Sedgwick88,125
Seward5,111
Shawnee27,851
Sheridan574
Sherman1,109
Smith478
Stafford764
Stanton326
Stevens1,010
Sumner3,586
Thomas1,704
Trego531
Wabaunsee1,018
Wallace325
Washington919
Wichita319
Wilson1,692
Woodson464
Wyandotte29,416
Beaver, OK611
Harper, OK540
Kay, OK7,916
Texas, OK4,314

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories