KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths, 83 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says 1,893 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,646 have tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 187 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Friday update said 26 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,211 since the pandemic began.

Also, since Wednesday, 83 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. However, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, a little more than 14,000 Kansans got vaccinated against the coronavirus:

3,691 of them got their first dose

2,830 more got their second dose

And 7,495 more got a third dose

Of Kansans who are currently eligible to get vaccinated, 62.77% have at least one dose, while 56.16% have finished the vaccine series.