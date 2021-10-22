Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths, 83 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says 1,893 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,646 have tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 187 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Friday update said 26 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,211 since the pandemic began.

Also, since Wednesday, 83 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. However, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, a little more than 14,000 Kansans got vaccinated against the coronavirus:

  • 3,691 of them got their first dose
  • 2,830 more got their second dose
  • And 7,495 more got a third dose

Of Kansans who are currently eligible to get vaccinated, 62.77% have at least one dose, while 56.16% have finished the vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,87557
Anderson1,0988
Atchison2,38073
Barber4958
Barton3,84477
Bourbon2,43526
Brown1,52924
Butler10,84093
Chase3532
Chautauqua4966
Cherokee3,62631
Cheyenne4303
Clark3214
Clay1,2344
Cloud1,32545
Coffey1,17111
Comanche271
Cowley5,57171
Crawford6,694134
Decatur3518
Dickinson2,87684
Doniphan1,36261
Douglas12,081113
Edwards3473
Elk284
Ellis4,52220
Ellsworth1,38334
Finney7,174117
Ford7,091147
Franklin3,75459
Geary4,734150
Gove4698
Graham3195
Grant1,23027
Gray84027
Greeley153
Greenwood9678
Hamilton272
Harper90826
Harvey4,99333
Haskell55216
Hodgeman233
Jackson1,97051
Jefferson2,57457
Jewell40724
Johnson77,388982
Kearny75418
Kingman1,15519
Kiowa3668
Labette3,495123
Lane1679
Leavenworth10,279222
Lincoln3493
Linn1,58670
Logan4118
Lyon5,426104
Marion1,6009
Marshall1,44220
McPherson4,41633
Meade68527
Miami4,31637
Mitchell76728
Montgomery5,346116
Morris76610
Morton3671
Nemaha1,89839
Neosho2,55362
Ness48929
Norton1,40112
Osage1,97241
Osborne41124
Ottawa71615
Pawnee1,4613
Phillips87929
Pottawatomie2,78298
Pratt1,20818
Rawlins4209
Reno11,18158
Republic8849
Rice1,44626
Riley7,755224
Rooks77411
Rush5043
Russell1,12055
Saline8,345263
Scott7639
Sedgwick80,543841
Seward4,60112
Shawnee25,443223
Sheridan4922
Sherman7879
Smith39243
Stafford59222
Stanton2755
Stevens75513
Sumner3,22537
Thomas1,35014
Trego4932
Wabaunsee90417
Wallace2383
Washington79219
Wichita2811
Wilson1,51428
Woodson3985
Wyandotte27,864279
Beaver, OK565
Harper, OK486 
Kay, OK7,166 
Texas, OK4,048 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 22, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

