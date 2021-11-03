KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths in Kansas, 51 coronavirus clusters in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas schools dealing with clusters of coronavirus cases dropped slightly in the past week.

That is just part of the data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday.

The KDHE said 26 more Kansas deaths are due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,448. It also reports 110 more Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since Monday morning.

The state said 2,263 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,019 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 160 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county data.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates its charts regarding coronavirus clusters in the state. It reports 164 active clusters in Kansas, 21 fewer than last week. Of those, 51 are in K-12 schools.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

last 14 days Bar or Restaurant La Casita Restaurant Salina 10 Day Care Kids Stop Daycare Shawnee 7 Long-term Care

Facility Cheney Golden Age Home Cheney 7 Elmhaven East Skilled Nursing Facility Parsons 11 Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing Facility Cunningham 29 Homestead of El Dorado El Dorado 6 Kidron Bethel North Newton 8 Lansing Care and Rehab Lansing 6 Leisure Homestead Association Stafford 5 Linn Community Nursing Home Linn 5 Parkside Homes Hillsboro 5 Villa St. Francis Olathe 5 Private Business K and W Underground Inc Olathe 6 Leading Technology Composites Wichita 5 Starkey, Inc. Wichita 6 Religious Gathering Covenant Church McPherson 10 School Emporia Christian School Emporia 5 Kiowa County Schools Greensburg 9 Park Elementary School Great Bend 9 USD 377 Effingham Effingham 6 USD 397 Centre Lost Springs 11 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE said 20,695 doses of vaccine have been distributed since Monday morning.

4,934 Kansans got their first dose

3,074 got their second dose

12,687 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.86% have received at least one dose, while 56.82% are considered fully vaccinated. The KDHE has not included children ages 5-11 in that data yet.