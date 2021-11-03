Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths in Kansas, 51 coronavirus clusters in schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas schools dealing with clusters of coronavirus cases dropped slightly in the past week.

That is just part of the data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday.

The KDHE said 26 more Kansas deaths are due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,448. It also reports 110 more Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since Monday morning.

The state said 2,263 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,019 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 160 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county data.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates its charts regarding coronavirus clusters in the state. It reports 164 active clusters in Kansas, 21 fewer than last week. Of those, 51 are in K-12 schools.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
last 14 days
Bar or RestaurantLa Casita RestaurantSalina10
Day CareKids Stop DaycareShawnee7
Long-term Care
Facility		Cheney Golden Age HomeCheney7
Elmhaven East Skilled Nursing FacilityParsons11
Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing FacilityCunningham29
Homestead of El DoradoEl Dorado6
Kidron BethelNorth Newton8
Lansing Care and RehabLansing6
Leisure Homestead AssociationStafford5
Linn Community Nursing HomeLinn5
Parkside HomesHillsboro5
Villa St. FrancisOlathe5
Private BusinessK and W Underground IncOlathe6
Leading Technology CompositesWichita5
Starkey, Inc.Wichita6
Religious GatheringCovenant ChurchMcPherson10
SchoolEmporia Christian SchoolEmporia5
Kiowa County SchoolsGreensburg9
Park Elementary SchoolGreat Bend9
USD 377 EffinghamEffingham6
USD 397 CentreLost Springs11
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE said 20,695 doses of vaccine have been distributed since Monday morning.

  • 4,934 Kansans got their first dose
  • 3,074 got their second dose
  • 12,687 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.86% have received at least one dose, while 56.82% are considered fully vaccinated. The KDHE has not included children ages 5-11 in that data yet.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,95164
Anderson1,1308
Atchison2,42877
Barber5048
Barton3,97484
Bourbon2,49026
Brown1,61936
Butler11,103101
Chase3692
Chautauqua5146
Cherokee3,67934
Cheyenne4403
Clark3364
Clay1,2635
Cloud1,42064
Coffey1,22912
Comanche308
Cowley5,68072
Crawford6,763138
Decatur36819
Dickinson2,95989
Doniphan1,40164
Douglas12,294133
Edwards3933
Elk307
Ellis4,62324
Ellsworth1,41036
Finney7,360140
Ford7,210163
Franklin3,83971
Geary4,795155
Gove4828
Graham3246
Grant1,29429
Gray89234
Greeley168
Greenwood9758
Hamilton293
Harper92327
Harvey5,16541
Haskell58119
Hodgeman242
Jackson2,09855
Jefferson2,61764
Jewell43625
Johnson78,5741,147
Kearny80220
Kingman1,21420
Kiowa39511
Labette3,567126
Lane17310
Leavenworth10,456250
Lincoln3695
Linn1,61072
Logan4368
Lyon5,523109
Marion1,6889
Marshall1,49520
McPherson4,57148
Meade71042
Miami4,39942
Mitchell80632
Montgomery5,388121
Morris78410
Morton3981
Nemaha1,95840
Neosho2,66863
Ness49630
Norton1,47318
Osage2,03148
Osborne43530
Ottawa75118
Pawnee1,5043
Phillips92335
Pottawatomie2,849107
Pratt1,25819
Rawlins45112
Reno11,44766
Republic89010
Rice1,48127
Riley7,837230
Rooks80214
Rush5193
Russell1,18091
Saline8,606285
Scott80418
Sedgwick82,122925
Seward4,67915
Shawnee25,853243
Sheridan5082
Sherman8729
Smith40858
Stafford61327
Stanton2915
Stevens84515
Sumner3,27839
Thomas1,38714
Trego5022
Wabaunsee92718
Wallace2523
Washington83419
Wichita3011
Wilson1,56829
Woodson4245
Wyandotte28,162301
Beaver, OK574
Harper, OK503 
Kay, OK7,389 
Texas, OK4,141 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 3, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories