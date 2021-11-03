KDHE reports 26 more COVID deaths in Kansas, 51 coronavirus clusters in schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas schools dealing with clusters of coronavirus cases dropped slightly in the past week.
That is just part of the data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday.
The KDHE said 26 more Kansas deaths are due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,448. It also reports 110 more Kansans with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals since Monday morning.
The state said 2,263 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,019 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 160 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county data.
Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates its charts regarding coronavirus clusters in the state. It reports 164 active clusters in Kansas, 21 fewer than last week. Of those, 51 are in K-12 schools.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.
COVID-19 exposure locations
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
last 14 days
|Bar or Restaurant
|La Casita Restaurant
|Salina
|10
|Day Care
|Kids Stop Daycare
|Shawnee
|7
|Long-term Care
Facility
|Cheney Golden Age Home
|Cheney
|7
|Elmhaven East Skilled Nursing Facility
|Parsons
|11
|Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing Facility
|Cunningham
|29
|Homestead of El Dorado
|El Dorado
|6
|Kidron Bethel
|North Newton
|8
|Lansing Care and Rehab
|Lansing
|6
|Leisure Homestead Association
|Stafford
|5
|Linn Community Nursing Home
|Linn
|5
|Parkside Homes
|Hillsboro
|5
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|5
|Private Business
|K and W Underground Inc
|Olathe
|6
|Leading Technology Composites
|Wichita
|5
|Starkey, Inc.
|Wichita
|6
|Religious Gathering
|Covenant Church
|McPherson
|10
|School
|Emporia Christian School
|Emporia
|5
|Kiowa County Schools
|Greensburg
|9
|Park Elementary School
|Great Bend
|9
|USD 377 Effingham
|Effingham
|6
|USD 397 Centre
|Lost Springs
|11
The KDHE said 20,695 doses of vaccine have been distributed since Monday morning.
- 4,934 Kansans got their first dose
- 3,074 got their second dose
- 12,687 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.86% have received at least one dose, while 56.82% are considered fully vaccinated. The KDHE has not included children ages 5-11 in that data yet.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,951
|64
|Anderson
|1,130
|8
|Atchison
|2,428
|77
|Barber
|504
|8
|Barton
|3,974
|84
|Bourbon
|2,490
|26
|Brown
|1,619
|36
|Butler
|11,103
|101
|Chase
|369
|2
|Chautauqua
|514
|6
|Cherokee
|3,679
|34
|Cheyenne
|440
|3
|Clark
|336
|4
|Clay
|1,263
|5
|Cloud
|1,420
|64
|Coffey
|1,229
|12
|Comanche
|308
|Cowley
|5,680
|72
|Crawford
|6,763
|138
|Decatur
|368
|19
|Dickinson
|2,959
|89
|Doniphan
|1,401
|64
|Douglas
|12,294
|133
|Edwards
|393
|3
|Elk
|307
|Ellis
|4,623
|24
|Ellsworth
|1,410
|36
|Finney
|7,360
|140
|Ford
|7,210
|163
|Franklin
|3,839
|71
|Geary
|4,795
|155
|Gove
|482
|8
|Graham
|324
|6
|Grant
|1,294
|29
|Gray
|892
|34
|Greeley
|168
|Greenwood
|975
|8
|Hamilton
|293
|Harper
|923
|27
|Harvey
|5,165
|41
|Haskell
|581
|19
|Hodgeman
|242
|Jackson
|2,098
|55
|Jefferson
|2,617
|64
|Jewell
|436
|25
|Johnson
|78,574
|1,147
|Kearny
|802
|20
|Kingman
|1,214
|20
|Kiowa
|395
|11
|Labette
|3,567
|126
|Lane
|173
|10
|Leavenworth
|10,456
|250
|Lincoln
|369
|5
|Linn
|1,610
|72
|Logan
|436
|8
|Lyon
|5,523
|109
|Marion
|1,688
|9
|Marshall
|1,495
|20
|McPherson
|4,571
|48
|Meade
|710
|42
|Miami
|4,399
|42
|Mitchell
|806
|32
|Montgomery
|5,388
|121
|Morris
|784
|10
|Morton
|398
|1
|Nemaha
|1,958
|40
|Neosho
|2,668
|63
|Ness
|496
|30
|Norton
|1,473
|18
|Osage
|2,031
|48
|Osborne
|435
|30
|Ottawa
|751
|18
|Pawnee
|1,504
|3
|Phillips
|923
|35
|Pottawatomie
|2,849
|107
|Pratt
|1,258
|19
|Rawlins
|451
|12
|Reno
|11,447
|66
|Republic
|890
|10
|Rice
|1,481
|27
|Riley
|7,837
|230
|Rooks
|802
|14
|Rush
|519
|3
|Russell
|1,180
|91
|Saline
|8,606
|285
|Scott
|804
|18
|Sedgwick
|82,122
|925
|Seward
|4,679
|15
|Shawnee
|25,853
|243
|Sheridan
|508
|2
|Sherman
|872
|9
|Smith
|408
|58
|Stafford
|613
|27
|Stanton
|291
|5
|Stevens
|845
|15
|Sumner
|3,278
|39
|Thomas
|1,387
|14
|Trego
|502
|2
|Wabaunsee
|927
|18
|Wallace
|252
|3
|Washington
|834
|19
|Wichita
|301
|1
|Wilson
|1,568
|29
|Woodson
|424
|5
|Wyandotte
|28,162
|301
|Beaver, OK
|574
|Harper, OK
|503
|Kay, OK
|7,389
|Texas, OK
|4,141
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 3, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 3, 2021
