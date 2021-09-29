KDHE reports 27 more COVID deaths, coronavirus clusters at 83 schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports another 27 Kansas deaths are connected to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,051.

There have also been 98 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, 2,481 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,996 have tested negative. Of the new cases, 130 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE reports there are 83 active clusters at schools and colleges. But it only names those schools if they have had five or more cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days.

These are the eight schools the KDHE named Wednesday:

Facility City Cases within the last 14 days Anthony Elementary School – 5th grade Anthony 13 Goessel Elementary School Goessel 6 Great Bend High School Great Bend 5 Hillsboro Elementary School Hillsboro 6 Newton High School Newton 5 Sterling College Sterling 5 Tabor College Hillsboro 25 The Independent Lower School Wichita 30 Source: KDHE

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Monday:

3,796 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,314 got their second dose

5,177 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 61.18% have received at least one dose, while 54.49% have completed the vaccine series.