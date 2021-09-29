Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 27 more COVID deaths, coronavirus clusters at 83 schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports another 27 Kansas deaths are connected to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,051.

There have also been 98 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, 2,481 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,996 have tested negative. Of the new cases, 130 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE reports there are 83 active clusters at schools and colleges. But it only names those schools if they have had five or more cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days.

These are the eight schools the KDHE named Wednesday:

FacilityCityCases within the last 14 days
Anthony Elementary School – 5th gradeAnthony13
Goessel Elementary SchoolGoessel6
Great Bend High SchoolGreat Bend5
Hillsboro Elementary SchoolHillsboro6
Newton High SchoolNewton5
Sterling CollegeSterling5
Tabor CollegeHillsboro25
The Independent Lower SchoolWichita30
Source: KDHE

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Monday:

  • 3,796 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,314 got their second dose
  • 5,177 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 61.18% have received at least one dose, while 54.49% have completed the vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,77852
Anderson1,0628
Atchison2,24856
Barber4528
Barton3,49365
Bourbon2,33723
Brown1,48221
Butler10,27083
Chase3232
Chautauqua4384
Cherokee3,49027
Cheyenne4183
Clark3184
Clay1,1384
Cloud1,22140
Coffey1,1037
Comanche206
Cowley5,21566
Crawford6,573125
Decatur3197
Dickinson2,62169
Doniphan1,32859
Douglas11,51989
Edwards3142
Elk256
Ellis4,35710
Ellsworth1,33928
Finney6,81592
Ford6,855136
Franklin3,61449
Geary4,583138
Gove4478
Graham3105
Grant1,12320
Gray76521
Greeley128
Greenwood9378
Hamilton253
Harper82021
Harvey4,62924
Haskell52013
Hodgeman226
Jackson1,87749
Jefferson2,43450
Jewell31520
Johnson74,792678
Kearny68414
Kingman1,02219
Kiowa3177
Labette3,432106
Lane1584
Leavenworth9,924196
Lincoln3041
Linn1,45259
Logan3637
Lyon5,20994
Marion1,4405
Marshall1,39120
McPherson4,12925
Meade59219
Miami4,09028
Mitchell71324
Montgomery5,14577
Morris74310
Morton3161
Nemaha1,82939
Neosho2,44858
Ness47429
Norton1,33010
Osage1,87932
Osborne36524
Ottawa68613
Pawnee1,3221
Phillips79626
Pottawatomie2,66690
Pratt1,1499
Rawlins3726
Reno10,58649
Republic8599
Rice1,37326
Riley7,561182
Rooks7549
Rush4903
Russell1,01541
Saline7,910229
Scott6848
Sedgwick76,285609
Seward4,4246
Shawnee24,484177
Sheridan4732
Sherman7629
Smith33321
Stafford52320
Stanton2555
Stevens70511
Sumner2,98733
Thomas1,28913
Trego4632
Wabaunsee87616
Wallace2153
Washington69817
Wichita2551
Wilson1,39223
Woodson3584
Wyandotte27,124225
Beaver, OK533
Harper, OK472 
Kay, OK6,792 
Texas, OK3,897 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 29, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 29, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

