KDHE reports 31 more COVID deaths, 61 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said almost 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It comes as there was another increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state.

The KDHE said 31 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Friday morning update. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,242. There have also been 61 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in that same time period. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 1,477 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,358 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 94 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-specific data.

Of the 22,828 Kansans who got vaccinated since Friday:

6,602 got their first dose

4,728 got a second dose

11,498 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 63.01% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.33% are considered fully vaccinated.