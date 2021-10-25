Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 31 more COVID deaths, 61 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said almost 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning. It comes as there was another increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state.

The KDHE said 31 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Friday morning update. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,242. There have also been 61 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in that same time period. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 1,477 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,358 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 94 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-specific data.

Of the 22,828 Kansans who got vaccinated since Friday:

  • 6,602 got their first dose
  • 4,728 got a second dose
  • 11,498 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 63.01% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.33% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,88559
Anderson1,0998
Atchison2,39573
Barber4968
Barton3,87279
Bourbon2,44626
Brown1,53924
Butler10,89293
Chase3532
Chautauqua5016
Cherokee3,63631
Cheyenne4313
Clark3214
Clay1,2404
Cloud1,33849
Coffey1,17211
Comanche281
Cowley5,59071
Crawford6,705134
Decatur35411
Dickinson2,89385
Doniphan1,36961
Douglas12,121114
Edwards3553
Elk291
Ellis4,53420
Ellsworth1,39134
Finney7,218123
Ford7,120148
Franklin3,75559
Geary4,745150
Gove4728
Graham3215
Grant1,23927
Gray85327
Greeley154
Greenwood9718
Hamilton272
Harper91126
Harvey5,03236
Haskell55617
Hodgeman234
Jackson1,98751
Jefferson2,58158
Jewell40725
Johnson77,583991
Kearny76718
Kingman1,16119
Kiowa3758
Labette3,503123
Lane1699
Leavenworth10,309225
Lincoln3543
Linn1,59270
Logan4158
Lyon5,435106
Marion1,6179
Marshall1,45120
McPherson4,43035
Meade68832
Miami4,33137
Mitchell77128
Montgomery5,353116
Morris76710
Morton3721
Nemaha1,90639
Neosho2,56863
Ness49029
Norton1,41016
Osage1,97541
Osborne41426
Ottawa72115
Pawnee1,4683
Phillips88230
Pottawatomie2,79199
Pratt1,21718
Rawlins4209
Reno11,20458
Republic8859
Rice1,45426
Riley7,758224
Rooks77411
Rush5063
Russell1,12466
Saline8,392264
Scott76810
Sedgwick80,808858
Seward4,61912
Shawnee25,505226
Sheridan4912
Sherman7939
Smith39345
Stafford59624
Stanton2775
Stevens76213
Sumner3,23437
Thomas1,35214
Trego4942
Wabaunsee90717
Wallace2383
Washington79519
Wichita2821
Wilson1,53028
Woodson4005
Wyandotte27,919280
Beaver, OK565
Harper, OK486 
Kay, OK7,166 
Texas, OK4,048 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 25, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 25, 2021
