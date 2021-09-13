Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 3,149 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, more than 14,000 vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says seven more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,773.

It also reports 32 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, 3,149 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 7,214 have tested negative. In addition, the state says 100 more Kansans also tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county information in the charts below.

Thousands of Kansans continue to show up for COVID-19 vaccine shots. In the past few days, 6,107 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 7,475 more Kansans got their second dose, and 871 got their third dose.

The KDHE reports 60.13% of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 52.93% have finished the current vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,66641
Anderson1,0088
Atchison2,13438
Barber4307
Barton3,19756
Bourbon2,22920
Brown1,45316
Butler9,63455
Chase3071
Chautauqua3943
Cherokee3,40322
Cheyenne4043
Clark3042
Clay1,0584
Cloud1,17927
Coffey9924
Comanche203
Cowley4,89751
Crawford6,445119
Decatur3103
Dickinson2,43764
Doniphan1,30353
Douglas11,02276
Edwards2902
Elk233
Ellis4,1956
Ellsworth1,29524
Finney6,60966
Ford6,678112
Franklin3,35035
Geary4,444132
Gove4227
Graham2894
Grant1,09218
Gray70414
Greeley124
Greenwood8998
Hamilton237
Harper72213
Harvey4,39922
Haskell48710
Hodgeman224
Jackson1,82142
Jefferson2,30940
Jewell2656
Johnson72,152528
Kearny66513
Kingman95617
Kiowa2875
Labette3,39087
Lane1522
Leavenworth9,572132
Lincoln287
Linn1,28542
Logan3374
Lyon5,00577
Marion1,3244
Marshall1,35216
McPherson3,90617
Meade56513
Miami3,76724
Mitchell65012
Montgomery4,87850
Morris7187
Morton2961
Nemaha1,76529
Neosho2,35655
Ness45015
Norton1,30410
Osage1,73917
Osborne34920
Ottawa65212
Pawnee1,2301
Phillips75917
Pottawatomie2,59873
Pratt1,0806
Rawlins3551
Reno10,05134
Republic7847
Rice1,27224
Riley7,334145
Rooks7255
Rush4773
Russell96423
Saline7,587189
Scott6644
Sedgwick71,570515
Seward4,2634
Shawnee23,380129
Sheridan4581
Sherman7488
Smith3018
Stafford45611
Stanton2435
Stevens6899
Sumner2,79427
Thomas1,24213
Trego4501
Wabaunsee84813
Wallace2073
Washington66612
Wichita2501
Wilson1,33122
Woodson3304
Wyandotte26,269198
Beaver, OK500
Harper, OK436 
Kay, OK6,296 
Texas, OK3,749 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 13, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 13, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

