KDHE reports 3,203 new coronavirus cases, more than 19,000 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb by the thousands. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 3,203 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the virus. The KDHE says 6,933 Kansans tested negative.

The state also shows 10 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,557. There have also been 42 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE website does not show any changes in delta variant numbers from Friday. If that changes, we will update the charts below.

The KDHE also updates vaccination data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Since Friday morning, 8,830 more Kansans got the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,577 Kansans got a second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.99% have at least one dose, while 53.66% have finished the current vaccination series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,55435
Anderson9517
Atchison1,97628
Barber4126
Barton2,93446
Bourbon2,11118
Brown1,3979
Butler8,98048
Chase3021
Chautauqua3413
Cherokee3,29917
Cheyenne3853
Clark2821
Clay9423
Cloud1,13018
Coffey8782
Comanche196
Cowley4,63350
Crawford6,184112
Decatur2931
Dickinson2,25448
Doniphan1,25649
Douglas10,41361
Edwards2841
Elk219
Ellis4,0205
Ellsworth1,28017
Finney6,35742
Ford6,39979
Franklin3,12420
Geary4,234124
Gove3976
Graham2844
Grant1,05015
Gray6777
Greeley122
Greenwood7958
Hamilton222
Harper6857
Harvey4,12718
Haskell4766
Hodgeman223
Jackson1,70930
Jefferson2,10522
Jewell2252
Johnson69,476374
Kearny63412
Kingman89212
Kiowa2721
Labette3,29035
Lane1402
Leavenworth9,07186
Lincoln286
Linn1,13420
Logan3232
Lyon4,79462
Marion1,2254
Marshall1,30213
McPherson3,69617
Meade5546
Miami3,35317
Mitchell6056
Montgomery4,47431
Morris6973
Morton2871
Nemaha1,70022
Neosho2,25142
Ness4096
Norton1,2997
Osage1,59315
Osborne31510
Ottawa63311
Pawnee1,2061
Phillips74610
Pottawatomie2,46249
Pratt9694
Rawlins338
Reno9,52624
Republic7136
Rice1,17320
Riley7,092110
Rooks6794
Rush4592
Russell92714
Saline7,269155
Scott6444
Sedgwick66,503436
Seward4,1343
Shawnee21,761110
Sheridan4531
Sherman7055
Smith2923
Stafford3957
Stanton2305
Stevens6436
Sumner2,57319
Thomas1,19912
Trego429
Wabaunsee83211
Wallace2023
Washington6176
Wichita2391
Wilson1,24817
Woodson2864
Wyandotte25,211167
Beaver, OK485
Harper, OK433 
Kay, OK5,949 
Texas, OK3,660 

Kansas county coronavirus cases updated Aug. 30, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 27, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Aug. 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

