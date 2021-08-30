KDHE reports 3,203 new coronavirus cases, more than 19,000 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb by the thousands. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 3,203 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the virus. The KDHE says 6,933 Kansans tested negative.

The state also shows 10 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,557. There have also been 42 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE website does not show any changes in delta variant numbers from Friday. If that changes, we will update the charts below.

The KDHE also updates vaccination data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Since Friday morning, 8,830 more Kansans got the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,577 Kansans got a second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.99% have at least one dose, while 53.66% have finished the current vaccination series.

