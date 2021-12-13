Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 3,245 more coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 45 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,875.

Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 70 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE says 3,245 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 3,683 tested negative. So far, the state has not seen any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it says 107 of the recent cases are the delta variant.

Over the weekend, almost 31,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

  • 6,937 Kansans got their first dose
  • 6,918 got a second dose
  • 16,977 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 61.8% have received at least one dose, while 53.65% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,448
Anderson1,280
Atchison2,770
Barber648
Barton4,534
Bourbon2,769
Brown1,924
Butler12,262
Chase443
Chautauqua589
Cherokee3,932
Cheyenne491
Clark363
Clay1,362
Cloud1,750
Coffey1,469
Comanche346
Cowley6,601
Crawford7,418
Decatur496
Dickinson3,350
Doniphan1,643
Douglas13,446
Edwards463
Elk378
Ellis5,031
Ellsworth1,551
Finney8,149
Ford7,624
Franklin4,325
Geary5,137
Gove595
Graham365
Grant1,531
Gray954
Greeley226
Greenwood1,105
Hamilton341
Harper1,147
Harvey5,908
Haskell693
Hodgeman270
Jackson2,508
Jefferson3,017
Jewell613
Johnson86,681
Kearny966
Kingman1,384
Kiowa446
Labette4,170
Lane217
Leavenworth11,637
Lincoln422
Linn1,804
Logan560
Lyon6,162
Marion2,048
Marshall1,898
McPherson5,138
Meade782
Miami4,925
Mitchell909
Montgomery5,801
Morris926
Morton464
Nemaha2,326
Neosho3,195
Ness557
Norton1,628
Osage2,394
Osborne547
Ottawa880
Pawnee1,606
Phillips1,041
Pottawatomie3,375
Pratt1,411
Rawlins574
Reno13,286
Republic966
Rice1,691
Riley8,404
Rooks935
Rush577
Russell1,405
Saline9,598
Scott916
Sedgwick90,651
Seward5,226
Shawnee28,969
Sheridan588
Sherman1,146
Smith486
Stafford813
Stanton331
Stevens1,031
Sumner3,765
Thomas1,767
Trego543
Wabaunsee1,097
Wallace333
Washington949
Wichita338
Wilson1,746
Woodson481
Wyandotte30,177
Beaver, OK636
Harper, OK549
Kay, OK8,041
Texas, OK4,369

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 13, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

