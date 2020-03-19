KDHE reports 34 positive coronavirus cases in Kansas, up 13 from Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health says Kansas now has 34 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The numbers include one death. On Wednesday, Kansas had 21 cases.

Tests have been conducted at 12 private labs and 22 Kansas health and Environment labs. Two of the cases were out-of-state cases. Below is the breakdown of the numbers.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kansas Test Results Butler County 1 Cherokee County 1 Douglas County 1 Franklin County 1 Jackson County 1 Johnson County 16 Leavenworth County 2 Linn County 1 Morris County 2 Wyandotte County 8 * Ford and Miami Counties reported positive cases in out-ofstate residents. Numbers included in cases home states. 2

LATEST STORIES: