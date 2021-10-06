KDHE reports 35 more COVID deaths, 118 new hospitalizations, active clusters at 72 schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) State health officials say there are 217 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas. Most of those clusters continue to be at schools and long-term care facilities. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases. (See chart below)

The KDHE also says 2,312 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 4,529 have tested negative. Of the recent cases, 70 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

Another 35 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,106. The state says there have also been 118 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It does not track recoveries.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since the Monday update, 3,778 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, 3,323 got their second dose, and 7,437 got the third dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 61.68% have received at least one dose, while 55.05% have completed the vaccine series.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

last 14 days College or University Tabor College Hillsboro 11 Corrections McPherson County Jail McPherson 6 Day Care Building Blocks Child Development Center Lenexa 10 Holy Trinity Early Education Center Lenexa 6 Small Steps Home Daycare Overland Park 10 Group Living Starkey Inc – July 2021 Wichita 8 Union Rescue Mission Wichita 16 Long-term Care

Facility Anthology of Olathe – Sept. 2021 Olathe 5 Azria Health Wichita 5 Bethany Village Lindsborg 18 Bethel Home Montezuma 6 Brookdale Fairdale Salina 11 Country Place Senior Living Hoisington 9 Sharon Lane – Sept. 2021 Shawnee 10 The Legacy on 10th Avenue Topeka 14 Ultra Care Home Plus Wichita 5 Private Business Great Plains Industries Wichita 5 School Abilene Elementary School Abilene 6 Anthony Elementary School – 5th Grade Anthony 19 Bonner Springs Elementary Bonner Springs 7 Cure of Ars Catholic School Leawood 12 Eisenhower Elementary Great Bend 5 Great Bend High School Great Bend 5 Heartspring School Wichita 6 Hillsboro Elementary School Hillsboro 16 Junction Elementary Kansas City 7 Sports Wichita North High School Football Wichita 7 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)