KDHE reports 35 more COVID deaths, 118 new hospitalizations, active clusters at 72 schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) State health officials say there are 217 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas. Most of those clusters continue to be at schools and long-term care facilities. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases. (See chart below)

The KDHE also says 2,312 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 4,529 have tested negative. Of the recent cases, 70 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

Another 35 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,106. The state says there have also been 118 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It does not track recoveries.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since the Monday update, 3,778 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, 3,323 got their second dose, and 7,437 got the third dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 61.68% have received at least one dose, while 55.05% have completed the vaccine series.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
last 14 days
College or UniversityTabor CollegeHillsboro11
CorrectionsMcPherson County JailMcPherson6
Day CareBuilding Blocks Child Development CenterLenexa10
Holy Trinity Early Education CenterLenexa6
Small Steps Home DaycareOverland Park10
Group LivingStarkey Inc – July 2021Wichita8
Union Rescue MissionWichita16
Long-term Care
Facility		Anthology of Olathe – Sept. 2021Olathe5
Azria HealthWichita5
Bethany VillageLindsborg18
Bethel HomeMontezuma6
Brookdale FairdaleSalina11
Country Place Senior LivingHoisington9
Sharon Lane – Sept. 2021Shawnee10
The Legacy on 10th AvenueTopeka14
Ultra Care Home PlusWichita5
Private BusinessGreat Plains IndustriesWichita5
SchoolAbilene Elementary SchoolAbilene6
Anthony Elementary School – 5th GradeAnthony19
Bonner Springs ElementaryBonner Springs7
Cure of Ars Catholic SchoolLeawood12
Eisenhower ElementaryGreat Bend5
Great Bend High SchoolGreat Bend5
Heartspring SchoolWichita6
Hillsboro Elementary SchoolHillsboro16
Junction ElementaryKansas City7
SportsWichita North High School FootballWichita7
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)
CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,81255
Anderson1,0778
Atchison2,29664
Barber4708
Barton3,62670
Bourbon2,37123
Brown1,49124
Butler10,45184
Chase3252
Chautauqua4714
Cherokee3,53527
Cheyenne4193
Clark3184
Clay1,1614
Cloud1,24141
Coffey1,1347
Comanche213
Cowley5,33567
Crawford6,608130
Decatur3267
Dickinson2,70773
Doniphan1,33859
Douglas11,71195
Edwards3282
Elk265
Ellis4,40512
Ellsworth1,34832
Finney6,900107
Ford6,935140
Franklin3,67451
Geary4,613142
Gove4528
Graham3185
Grant1,14721
Gray78724
Greeley135
Greenwood9508
Hamilton264
Harper87226
Harvey4,72425
Haskell52714
Hodgeman228
Jackson1,90349
Jefferson2,49751
Jewell34821
Johnson75,656744
Kearny69714
Kingman1,06019
Kiowa3297
Labette3,454112
Lane1625
Leavenworth10,032204
Lincoln3171
Linn1,52767
Logan3838
Lyon5,28299
Marion1,4955
Marshall1,39920
McPherson4,20927
Meade61224
Miami4,17629
Mitchell72125
Montgomery5,22198
Morris75010
Morton3211
Nemaha1,85139
Neosho2,46860
Ness47229
Norton1,35510
Osage1,91734
Osborne37724
Ottawa69014
Pawnee1,3711
Phillips80726
Pottawatomie2,69392
Pratt1,16713
Rawlins3839
Reno10,79451
Republic8649
Rice1,40626
Riley7,614202
Rooks7679
Rush4943
Russell1,04146
Saline8,011233
Scott6968
Sedgwick77,798646
Seward4,4878
Shawnee24,827193
Sheridan4762
Sherman7649
Smith35024
Stafford53520
Stanton2685
Stevens71411
Sumner3,06736
Thomas1,32014
Trego4712
Wabaunsee87916
Wallace2223
Washington71718
Wichita2611
Wilson1,41824
Woodson3745
Wyandotte27,386238
Beaver, OK539
Harper, OK475 
Kay, OK6,939 
Texas, OK3,933 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 6, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 6, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

