KDHE reports 35 more COVID deaths, 118 new hospitalizations, active clusters at 72 schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) State health officials say there are 217 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas. Most of those clusters continue to be at schools and long-term care facilities. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases. (See chart below)
The KDHE also says 2,312 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 4,529 have tested negative. Of the recent cases, 70 are the COVID-19 delta variant.
Another 35 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,106. The state says there have also been 118 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It does not track recoveries.
Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since the Monday update, 3,778 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, 3,323 got their second dose, and 7,437 got the third dose.
Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 61.68% have received at least one dose, while 55.05% have completed the vaccine series.
COVID-19 exposure locations
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
last 14 days
|College or University
|Tabor College
|Hillsboro
|11
|Corrections
|McPherson County Jail
|McPherson
|6
|Day Care
|Building Blocks Child Development Center
|Lenexa
|10
|Holy Trinity Early Education Center
|Lenexa
|6
|Small Steps Home Daycare
|Overland Park
|10
|Group Living
|Starkey Inc – July 2021
|Wichita
|8
|Union Rescue Mission
|Wichita
|16
|Long-term Care
Facility
|Anthology of Olathe – Sept. 2021
|Olathe
|5
|Azria Health
|Wichita
|5
|Bethany Village
|Lindsborg
|18
|Bethel Home
|Montezuma
|6
|Brookdale Fairdale
|Salina
|11
|Country Place Senior Living
|Hoisington
|9
|Sharon Lane – Sept. 2021
|Shawnee
|10
|The Legacy on 10th Avenue
|Topeka
|14
|Ultra Care Home Plus
|Wichita
|5
|Private Business
|Great Plains Industries
|Wichita
|5
|School
|Abilene Elementary School
|Abilene
|6
|Anthony Elementary School – 5th Grade
|Anthony
|19
|Bonner Springs Elementary
|Bonner Springs
|7
|Cure of Ars Catholic School
|Leawood
|12
|Eisenhower Elementary
|Great Bend
|5
|Great Bend High School
|Great Bend
|5
|Heartspring School
|Wichita
|6
|Hillsboro Elementary School
|Hillsboro
|16
|Junction Elementary
|Kansas City
|7
|Sports
|Wichita North High School Football
|Wichita
|7
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,812
|55
|Anderson
|1,077
|8
|Atchison
|2,296
|64
|Barber
|470
|8
|Barton
|3,626
|70
|Bourbon
|2,371
|23
|Brown
|1,491
|24
|Butler
|10,451
|84
|Chase
|325
|2
|Chautauqua
|471
|4
|Cherokee
|3,535
|27
|Cheyenne
|419
|3
|Clark
|318
|4
|Clay
|1,161
|4
|Cloud
|1,241
|41
|Coffey
|1,134
|7
|Comanche
|213
|Cowley
|5,335
|67
|Crawford
|6,608
|130
|Decatur
|326
|7
|Dickinson
|2,707
|73
|Doniphan
|1,338
|59
|Douglas
|11,711
|95
|Edwards
|328
|2
|Elk
|265
|Ellis
|4,405
|12
|Ellsworth
|1,348
|32
|Finney
|6,900
|107
|Ford
|6,935
|140
|Franklin
|3,674
|51
|Geary
|4,613
|142
|Gove
|452
|8
|Graham
|318
|5
|Grant
|1,147
|21
|Gray
|787
|24
|Greeley
|135
|Greenwood
|950
|8
|Hamilton
|264
|Harper
|872
|26
|Harvey
|4,724
|25
|Haskell
|527
|14
|Hodgeman
|228
|Jackson
|1,903
|49
|Jefferson
|2,497
|51
|Jewell
|348
|21
|Johnson
|75,656
|744
|Kearny
|697
|14
|Kingman
|1,060
|19
|Kiowa
|329
|7
|Labette
|3,454
|112
|Lane
|162
|5
|Leavenworth
|10,032
|204
|Lincoln
|317
|1
|Linn
|1,527
|67
|Logan
|383
|8
|Lyon
|5,282
|99
|Marion
|1,495
|5
|Marshall
|1,399
|20
|McPherson
|4,209
|27
|Meade
|612
|24
|Miami
|4,176
|29
|Mitchell
|721
|25
|Montgomery
|5,221
|98
|Morris
|750
|10
|Morton
|321
|1
|Nemaha
|1,851
|39
|Neosho
|2,468
|60
|Ness
|472
|29
|Norton
|1,355
|10
|Osage
|1,917
|34
|Osborne
|377
|24
|Ottawa
|690
|14
|Pawnee
|1,371
|1
|Phillips
|807
|26
|Pottawatomie
|2,693
|92
|Pratt
|1,167
|13
|Rawlins
|383
|9
|Reno
|10,794
|51
|Republic
|864
|9
|Rice
|1,406
|26
|Riley
|7,614
|202
|Rooks
|767
|9
|Rush
|494
|3
|Russell
|1,041
|46
|Saline
|8,011
|233
|Scott
|696
|8
|Sedgwick
|77,798
|646
|Seward
|4,487
|8
|Shawnee
|24,827
|193
|Sheridan
|476
|2
|Sherman
|764
|9
|Smith
|350
|24
|Stafford
|535
|20
|Stanton
|268
|5
|Stevens
|714
|11
|Sumner
|3,067
|36
|Thomas
|1,320
|14
|Trego
|471
|2
|Wabaunsee
|879
|16
|Wallace
|222
|3
|Washington
|717
|18
|Wichita
|261
|1
|Wilson
|1,418
|24
|Woodson
|374
|5
|Wyandotte
|27,386
|238
|Beaver, OK
|539
|Harper, OK
|475
|Kay, OK
|6,939
|Texas, OK
|3,933
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 6, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 6, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health