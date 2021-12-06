KDHE reports 37,000 COVID vaccinations over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Monday morning, state health officials report Kansas still does not have any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but cases of the coronavirus continue to climb.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 3,310 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Friday morning update, while 3,528 tested negative. Of the newer positive cases, 162 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE says 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,743. It also reports 77 new hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 since Friday.

The state says thousands of Kansans are still showing up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Friday morning, 37,652 doses have been administered in Kansas:

9,164 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID vaccine

9,856 got their second dose

18,632 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID, the KDHE says 61.14% have received at least one dose, while 53.03% have completed a vaccine series.