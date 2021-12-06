Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 37,000 COVID vaccinations over the weekend

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Monday morning, state health officials report Kansas still does not have any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but cases of the coronavirus continue to climb.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 3,310 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Friday morning update, while 3,528 tested negative. Of the newer positive cases, 162 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE says 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,743. It also reports 77 new hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 since Friday.

The state says thousands of Kansans are still showing up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Friday morning, 37,652 doses have been administered in Kansas:

  • 9,164 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID vaccine
  • 9,856 got their second dose
  • 18,632 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID, the KDHE says 61.14% have received at least one dose, while 53.03% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,291
Anderson1,238
Atchison2,672
Barber634
Barton4,425
Bourbon2,697
Brown1,880
Butler11,976
Chase426
Chautauqua567
Cherokee3,858
Cheyenne487
Clark361
Clay1,350
Cloud1,714
Coffey1,410
Comanche343
Cowley6,429
Crawford7,286
Decatur468
Dickinson3,260
Doniphan1,602
Douglas13,154
Edwards450
Elk373
Ellis4,959
Ellsworth1,521
Finney8,009
Ford7,530
Franklin4,193
Geary5,067
Gove580
Graham351
Grant1,488
Gray948
Greeley216
Greenwood1,072
Hamilton331
Harper1,098
Harvey5,756
Haskell675
Hodgeman266
Jackson2,429
Jefferson2,897
Jewell596
Johnson84,641
Kearny937
Kingman1,346
Kiowa432
Labette4,057
Lane214
Leavenworth11,414
Lincoln414
Linn1,755
Logan544
Lyon5,984
Marion1,976
Marshall1,843
McPherson5,012
Meade764
Miami4,787
Mitchell890
Montgomery5,702
Morris886
Morton456
Nemaha2,262
Neosho3,100
Ness547
Norton1,600
Osage2,298
Osborne522
Ottawa860
Pawnee1,584
Phillips1,009
Pottawatomie3,236
Pratt1,388
Rawlins561
Reno12,941
Republic952
Rice1,629
Riley8,285
Rooks897
Rush566
Russell1,358
Saline9,378
Scott901
Sedgwick88,738
Seward5,146
Shawnee28,102
Sheridan578
Sherman1,116
Smith479
Stafford774
Stanton328
Stevens1,012
Sumner3,628
Thomas1,724
Trego533
Wabaunsee1,034
Wallace327
Washington926
Wichita320
Wilson1,697
Woodson464
Wyandotte29,602
Beaver, OK611
Harper, OK540
Kay, OK7,916
Texas, OK4,314

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 6, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

