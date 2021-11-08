Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 39 more COVID deaths, almost 34,000 vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said another 1,929 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday morning, while 3,370 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 166 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The state said 39 more Kansans deaths are linked to COVID-19, as are 30 new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

More than 33,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday morning.

  • 9,591 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 5,104 got a second dose
  • 19,195 got their third dose

Of Kansan adults eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 64.27% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.96% have completed the vaccine series. The KDHE will start including children ages 5-11 in that number on Nov. 17.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 8, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

