KDHE reports 4,138 more coronavirus cases in Kansas since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 20 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,895.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 127 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 70 hospitalized over the weekend.

The KDHE says 4,138 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday. So far, the state has not seen any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it delta variant cases continue to rise.

There are currently 162 active clusters in Kansas, eight more than last Wednesday. School clusters dropped from 43 to 38 but clusters in long-term care facilities went up 14 to 58.

Since Monday, almost 31,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

6,840 Kansans got their first dose

6,779 got a second dose

16,930 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 62.01% have received at least one dose, while 53.86% have completed a vaccine series.