KDHE reports 4,138 more coronavirus cases in Kansas since Monday

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 20 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,895.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 127 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 70 hospitalized over the weekend.

The KDHE says 4,138 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday. So far, the state has not seen any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it delta variant cases continue to rise.

There are currently 162 active clusters in Kansas, eight more than last Wednesday. School clusters dropped from 43 to 38 but clusters in long-term care facilities went up 14 to 58.

Since Monday, almost 31,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

  • 6,840 Kansans got their first dose
  • 6,779 got a second dose
  • 16,930 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 62.01% have received at least one dose, while 53.86% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,485
Anderson1,292
Atchison2,801
Barber654
Barton4,564
Bourbon2,799
Brown1,938
Butler12,348
Chase447
Chautauqua604
Cherokee3,948
Cheyenne496
Clark364
Clay1,368
Cloud1,764
Coffey1,502
Comanche348
Cowley6,663
Crawford7,463
Decatur507
Dickinson3,378
Doniphan1,669
Douglas13,569
Edwards466
Elk380
Ellis5,060
Ellsworth1,561
Finney8,178
Ford7,647
Franklin4,376
Geary5,173
Gove602
Graham371
Grant1,549
Gray954
Greeley229
Greenwood1,117
Hamilton341
Harper1,183
Harvey5,984
Haskell700
Hodgeman277
Jackson2,538
Jefferson3,056
Jewell617
Johnson87,345
Kearny968
Kingman1,394
Kiowa452
Labette4,220
Lane219
Leavenworth11,746
Lincoln426
Linn1,834
Logan569
Lyon6,256
Marion2,072
Marshall1,912
McPherson5,193
Meade787
Miami4,988
Mitchell914
Montgomery5,871
Morris942
Morton468
Nemaha2,357
Neosho3,235
Ness565
Norton1,642
Osage2,428
Osborne553
Ottawa883
Pawnee1,613
Phillips1,045
Pottawatomie3,412
Pratt1,424
Rawlins578
Reno13,399
Republic969
Rice1,716
Riley8,461
Rooks946
Rush582
Russell1,412
Saline9,654
Scott922
Sedgwick91,349
Seward5,248
Shawnee29,217
Sheridan592
Sherman1,151
Smith488
Stafford824
Stanton331
Stevens1,033
Sumner3,817
Thomas1,781
Trego546
Wabaunsee1,132
Wallace335
Washington960
Wichita343
Wilson1,773
Woodson501
Wyandotte30,369
Beaver, OK650
Harper, OK550
Kay, OK8,158
Texas, OK4,431

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 15, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

