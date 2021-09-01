Click here for coronavirus updates

Governor discusses coronavirus, 4,195 new Kansas cases, 24 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE — Governor Laura Kelly is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Kansas coronavirus cases and issues.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 4,195 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update two days ago. That is the biggest increase since mid-January. In addition, the KDHE says 10,056 Kansans tested negative for the coronavirus since Monday.

The KDHE says 24 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,581. Hospitals remain busy treating COVID-19 patients, with 99 more Kansans hospitalized with the illness since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state also continues to track COVID-19 variants. The most predominant one in the state is the delta variant, with 435 more Kansans diagnosed with it since Friday. The charts below include how many delta variant cases have been diagnosed in each county since the pandemic began.

The state says more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were given in the past two days: 6,703 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, while 7,945 got their second dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 62.26% have had at least one dose, while 53.97% have finished the current vaccination series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,57237
Anderson9628
Atchison2,01233
Barber4117
Barton2,96148
Bourbon2,13620
Brown1,40810
Butler9,06053
Chase3041
Chautauqua3513
Cherokee3,31619
Cheyenne3863
Clark2851
Clay9753
Cloud1,14024
Coffey8933
Comanche198
Cowley4,67151
Crawford6,245118
Decatur2983
Dickinson2,28955
Doniphan1,26250
Douglas10,55466
Edwards2852
Elk220
Ellis4,0525
Ellsworth1,28220
Finney6,39747
Ford6,45690
Franklin3,17634
Geary4,278129
Gove4016
Graham2864
Grant1,05916
Gray6829
Greeley123
Greenwood8258
Hamilton228
Harper6899
Harvey4,19620
Haskell4788
Hodgeman223
Jackson1,74335
Jefferson2,13628
Jewell2303
Johnson70,061476
Kearny64413
Kingman90913
Kiowa2742
Labette3,33074
Lane1412
Leavenworth9,162104
Lincoln287
Linn1,15527
Logan3264
Lyon4,83371
Marion1,2474
Marshall1,31613
McPherson3,72617
Meade5598
Miami3,44323
Mitchell6158
Montgomery4,58644
Morris7036
Morton2881
Nemaha1,71022
Neosho2,27650
Ness4117
Norton1,2999
Osage1,63717
Osborne32011
Ottawa63712
Pawnee1,2111
Phillips74710
Pottawatomie2,49057
Pratt1,0046
Rawlins339
Reno9,63625
Republic7396
Rice1,18721
Riley7,136124
Rooks6894
Rush4632
Russell93617
Saline7,334172
Scott6524
Sedgwick67,400469
Seward4,1603
Shawnee22,135121
Sheridan4531
Sherman7225
Smith2945
Stafford4018
Stanton2315
Stevens6546
Sumner2,59622
Thomas1,20712
Trego436
Wabaunsee83511
Wallace2023
Washington62210
Wichita2391
Wilson1,26322
Woodson2954
Wyandotte25,434184
Beaver, OK495
Harper, OK435 
Kay, OK6,098 
Texas, OK3,705 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 1, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 1, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories