Governor discusses coronavirus, 4,195 new Kansas cases, 24 more deaths

UPDATE — Governor Laura Kelly is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Kansas coronavirus cases and issues.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 4,195 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update two days ago. That is the biggest increase since mid-January. In addition, the KDHE says 10,056 Kansans tested negative for the coronavirus since Monday.

The KDHE says 24 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,581. Hospitals remain busy treating COVID-19 patients, with 99 more Kansans hospitalized with the illness since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state also continues to track COVID-19 variants. The most predominant one in the state is the delta variant, with 435 more Kansans diagnosed with it since Friday. The charts below include how many delta variant cases have been diagnosed in each county since the pandemic began.

The state says more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were given in the past two days: 6,703 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, while 7,945 got their second dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 62.26% have had at least one dose, while 53.97% have finished the current vaccination series.