Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 438 new cases of COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas, more than 28,000 vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say thousands of Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment breaks down the numbers this way:

  • 6,632 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 4,534 more got a second dose
  • And 17,258 Kansans got a third dose

That is a total of 28,425 doses administered. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 63.68% have received at least one dose, while 56.72% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE also gave an update on coronavirus numbers Monday morning. It says seven more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,422 since the pandemic began.

The state said 46 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. However, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 1,287 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,973 tested negative.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,93159
Anderson1,1208
Atchison2,42477
Barber5028
Barton3,94582
Bourbon2,47126
Brown1,60333
Butler11,037100
Chase3692
Chautauqua5126
Cherokee3,66533
Cheyenne4393
Clark3334
Clay1,2594
Cloud1,39462
Coffey1,21612
Comanche302
Cowley5,64272
Crawford6,742138
Decatur36515
Dickinson2,93789
Doniphan1,38363
Douglas12,251130
Edwards3783
Elk303
Ellis4,60424
Ellsworth1,40336
Finney7,320132
Ford7,196158
Franklin3,80671
Geary4,784152
Gove4778
Graham3236
Grant1,27228
Gray88233
Greeley166
Greenwood9748
Hamilton288
Harper92027
Harvey5,13941
Haskell57517
Hodgeman238
Jackson2,06852
Jefferson2,60862
Jewell42025
Johnson78,3481,115
Kearny79219
Kingman1,20220
Kiowa39011
Labette3,538126
Lane16910
Leavenworth10,410243
Lincoln3645
Linn1,60672
Logan4278
Lyon5,490109
Marion1,6619
Marshall1,46620
McPherson4,52345
Meade70041
Miami4,37940
Mitchell79331
Montgomery5,378121
Morris77910
Morton3911
Nemaha1,93639
Neosho2,63463
Ness49430
Norton1,46317
Osage2,00946
Osborne41829
Ottawa74417
Pawnee1,4973
Phillips91035
Pottawatomie2,830106
Pratt1,24519
Rawlins43011
Reno11,38363
Republic88810
Rice1,47726
Riley7,809229
Rooks80014
Rush5153
Russell1,16288
Saline8,554275
Scott79317
Sedgwick81,797902
Seward4,66015
Shawnee25,750238
Sheridan5052
Sherman8449
Smith40555
Stafford61027
Stanton2895
Stevens81914
Sumner3,26539
Thomas1,37214
Trego4972
Wabaunsee92017
Wallace2443
Washington81819
Wichita2981
Wilson1,55929
Woodson4155
Wyandotte28,083296
Beaver, OK571
Harper, OK493 
Kay, OK7,280 
Texas, OK4,105 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 1, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 1, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories