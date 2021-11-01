KDHE reports 438 new cases of COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas, more than 28,000 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say thousands of Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment breaks down the numbers this way:

6,632 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

4,534 more got a second dose

And 17,258 Kansans got a third dose

That is a total of 28,425 doses administered. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 63.68% have received at least one dose, while 56.72% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE also gave an update on coronavirus numbers Monday morning. It says seven more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,422 since the pandemic began.

The state said 46 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. However, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 1,287 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,973 tested negative.