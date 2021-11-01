KDHE reports 438 new cases of COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas, more than 28,000 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say thousands of Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since Wednesday morning.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment breaks down the numbers this way:
- 6,632 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
- 4,534 more got a second dose
- And 17,258 Kansans got a third dose
That is a total of 28,425 doses administered. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 63.68% have received at least one dose, while 56.72% are considered fully vaccinated.
The KDHE also gave an update on coronavirus numbers Monday morning. It says seven more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,422 since the pandemic began.
The state said 46 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. However, the KDHE does not track recoveries.
Since Friday, 1,287 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,973 tested negative.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,931
|59
|Anderson
|1,120
|8
|Atchison
|2,424
|77
|Barber
|502
|8
|Barton
|3,945
|82
|Bourbon
|2,471
|26
|Brown
|1,603
|33
|Butler
|11,037
|100
|Chase
|369
|2
|Chautauqua
|512
|6
|Cherokee
|3,665
|33
|Cheyenne
|439
|3
|Clark
|333
|4
|Clay
|1,259
|4
|Cloud
|1,394
|62
|Coffey
|1,216
|12
|Comanche
|302
|Cowley
|5,642
|72
|Crawford
|6,742
|138
|Decatur
|365
|15
|Dickinson
|2,937
|89
|Doniphan
|1,383
|63
|Douglas
|12,251
|130
|Edwards
|378
|3
|Elk
|303
|Ellis
|4,604
|24
|Ellsworth
|1,403
|36
|Finney
|7,320
|132
|Ford
|7,196
|158
|Franklin
|3,806
|71
|Geary
|4,784
|152
|Gove
|477
|8
|Graham
|323
|6
|Grant
|1,272
|28
|Gray
|882
|33
|Greeley
|166
|Greenwood
|974
|8
|Hamilton
|288
|Harper
|920
|27
|Harvey
|5,139
|41
|Haskell
|575
|17
|Hodgeman
|238
|Jackson
|2,068
|52
|Jefferson
|2,608
|62
|Jewell
|420
|25
|Johnson
|78,348
|1,115
|Kearny
|792
|19
|Kingman
|1,202
|20
|Kiowa
|390
|11
|Labette
|3,538
|126
|Lane
|169
|10
|Leavenworth
|10,410
|243
|Lincoln
|364
|5
|Linn
|1,606
|72
|Logan
|427
|8
|Lyon
|5,490
|109
|Marion
|1,661
|9
|Marshall
|1,466
|20
|McPherson
|4,523
|45
|Meade
|700
|41
|Miami
|4,379
|40
|Mitchell
|793
|31
|Montgomery
|5,378
|121
|Morris
|779
|10
|Morton
|391
|1
|Nemaha
|1,936
|39
|Neosho
|2,634
|63
|Ness
|494
|30
|Norton
|1,463
|17
|Osage
|2,009
|46
|Osborne
|418
|29
|Ottawa
|744
|17
|Pawnee
|1,497
|3
|Phillips
|910
|35
|Pottawatomie
|2,830
|106
|Pratt
|1,245
|19
|Rawlins
|430
|11
|Reno
|11,383
|63
|Republic
|888
|10
|Rice
|1,477
|26
|Riley
|7,809
|229
|Rooks
|800
|14
|Rush
|515
|3
|Russell
|1,162
|88
|Saline
|8,554
|275
|Scott
|793
|17
|Sedgwick
|81,797
|902
|Seward
|4,660
|15
|Shawnee
|25,750
|238
|Sheridan
|505
|2
|Sherman
|844
|9
|Smith
|405
|55
|Stafford
|610
|27
|Stanton
|289
|5
|Stevens
|819
|14
|Sumner
|3,265
|39
|Thomas
|1,372
|14
|Trego
|497
|2
|Wabaunsee
|920
|17
|Wallace
|244
|3
|Washington
|818
|19
|Wichita
|298
|1
|Wilson
|1,559
|29
|Woodson
|415
|5
|Wyandotte
|28,083
|296
|Beaver, OK
|571
|Harper, OK
|493
|Kay, OK
|7,280
|Texas, OK
|4,105
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 1, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 1, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health