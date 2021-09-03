KDHE reports 49 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 111 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports dozens more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 since the last update on Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Kansas death toll has climbed by 49 to 5,630. Two of those deaths are in the 25-34 age range. Three are in the 35-44 age range.

The state also reports 111 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 3,952 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 8,339 have tested negative. The KDHE says 1,437 of the positive cases since Wednesday are children.

Cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas increased by 90 since Wednesday. Check the charts below for the county information.

The KDHE says thousands of Kansans are still working on getting vaccinated. In the past two days, 6,142 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 7,404 got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 62.51% have at least one dose in them, and 54.25% have finished getting their vaccinations.

The KDHE usually releases the coronavirus and vaccine data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but it will not provide an update on Monday because of Labor Day.