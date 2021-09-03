Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 49 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 111 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state reports dozens more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 since the last update on Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Kansas death toll has climbed by 49 to 5,630. Two of those deaths are in the 25-34 age range. Three are in the 35-44 age range.

The state also reports 111 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 3,952 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 8,339 have tested negative. The KDHE says 1,437 of the positive cases since Wednesday are children.

Cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas increased by 90 since Wednesday. Check the charts below for the county information.

The KDHE says thousands of Kansans are still working on getting vaccinated. In the past two days, 6,142 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 7,404 got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 62.51% have at least one dose in them, and 54.25% have finished getting their vaccinations.

The KDHE usually releases the coronavirus and vaccine data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but it will not provide an update on Monday because of Labor Day.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,58738
Anderson9718
Atchison2,03534
Barber4177
Barton2,99151
Bourbon2,16220
Brown1,42412
Butler9,18053
Chase3031
Chautauqua3633
Cherokee3,34319
Cheyenne3883
Clark2872
Clay9883
Cloud1,15224
Coffey9033
Comanche198
Cowley4,72551
Crawford6,300118
Decatur3003
Dickinson2,32955
Doniphan1,28150
Douglas10,63767
Edwards2882
Elk221
Ellis4,0975
Ellsworth1,28320
Finney6,44553
Ford6,52994
Franklin3,21234
Geary4,318130
Gove4026
Graham2864
Grant1,06217
Gray69110
Greeley123
Greenwood8408
Hamilton230
Harper6929
Harvey4,24322
Haskell4799
Hodgeman224
Jackson1,76442
Jefferson2,16035
Jewell2334
Johnson70,526479
Kearny64913
Kingman91914
Kiowa2762
Labette3,34674
Lane1432
Leavenworth9,234111
Lincoln288
Linn1,18428
Logan3254
Lyon4,86472
Marion1,2654
Marshall1,32715
McPherson3,78017
Meade56112
Miami3,51923
Mitchell6238
Montgomery4,67044
Morris7046
Morton2921
Nemaha1,71725
Neosho2,29952
Ness41610
Norton1,30010
Osage1,65217
Osborne32613
Ottawa64112
Pawnee1,2151
Phillips74711
Pottawatomie2,53759
Pratt1,0266
Rawlins339
Reno9,74028
Republic7506
Rice1,21121
Riley7,176124
Rooks7014
Rush4652
Russell93818
Saline7,381172
Scott6554
Sedgwick68,486476
Seward4,1824
Shawnee22,437121
Sheridan4541
Sherman7386
Smith2956
Stafford4048
Stanton2365
Stevens6657
Sumner2,64022
Thomas1,21812
Trego439
Wabaunsee84111
Wallace2023
Washington62910
Wichita2431
Wilson1,27622
Woodson2984
Wyandotte25,627186
Beaver, OK495
Harper, OK435 
Kay, OK6,098 
Texas, OK3,705 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 3, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories