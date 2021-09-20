KDHE reports 51 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 46 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are reporting another 51 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday morning. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,916.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 46 new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 2,462 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 6,330 tested negative. Of the new cases, 104 Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. The county-by-county information is included in the charts below.

The KDHE says Kansans are still showing up to get vaccinated. Since Friday morning, the KDHE shows 4,724 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID vaccine, 7,402 got a second dose, and 909 got their third dose.

Of eligible Kansans, 60.62% have received at least one dose, while 53.69% have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations.