KDHE reports 51 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 46 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are reporting another 51 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday morning. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,916.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 46 new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 2,462 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 6,330 tested negative. Of the new cases, 104 Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. The county-by-county information is included in the charts below.

The KDHE says Kansans are still showing up to get vaccinated. Since Friday morning, the KDHE shows 4,724 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID vaccine, 7,402 got a second dose, and 909 got their third dose.

Of eligible Kansans, 60.62% have received at least one dose, while 53.69% have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,71645
Anderson1,0398
Atchison2,18347
Barber4397
Barton3,34360
Bourbon2,28920
Brown1,46719
Butler9,96271
Chase3101
Chautauqua4143
Cherokee3,45025
Cheyenne4123
Clark3084
Clay1,1044
Cloud1,19131
Coffey1,0487
Comanche204
Cowley5,04656
Crawford6,509124
Decatur3137
Dickinson2,52566
Doniphan1,31756
Douglas11,26880
Edwards2952
Elk246
Ellis4,2609
Ellsworth1,32025
Finney6,68980
Ford6,758126
Franklin3,45947
Geary4,508132
Gove4348
Graham2954
Grant1,10419
Gray73016
Greeley126
Greenwood9238
Hamilton244
Harper75717
Harvey4,51224
Haskell50910
Hodgeman224
Jackson1,84746
Jefferson2,37943
Jewell27814
Johnson73,571639
Kearny67014
Kingman98118
Kiowa2945
Labette3,424104
Lane1534
Leavenworth9,771163
Lincoln296
Linn1,33849
Logan3437
Lyon5,11484
Marion1,3625
Marshall1,37220
McPherson4,00719
Meade56715
Miami3,93027
Mitchell68614
Montgomery5,01472
Morris7309
Morton3001
Nemaha1,79633
Neosho2,40658
Ness46425
Norton1,31510
Osage1,81428
Osborne35522
Ottawa66713
Pawnee1,2591
Phillips77723
Pottawatomie2,63783
Pratt1,1106
Rawlins3624
Reno10,31141
Republic8108
Rice1,31924
Riley7,457153
Rooks7398
Rush4843
Russell99533
Saline7,750210
Scott6826
Sedgwick73,912581
Seward4,3435
Shawnee23,959156
Sheridan4632
Sherman7578
Smith30913
Stafford49117
Stanton2485
Stevens69810
Sumner2,87830
Thomas1,26613
Trego4561
Wabaunsee86115
Wallace2113
Washington67914
Wichita2541
Wilson1,36323
Woodson3474
Wyandotte26,688216
Beaver, OK511
Harper, OK440 
Kay, OK6,529 
Texas, OK3,810 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 20, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 20, 2021
