KDHE reports 63 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 142 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coronavirus numbers jumped over the holiday weekend. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) did not provide an update on Monday, so the numbers released Wednesday are for a five-day time period, from Friday morning to Wednesday morning.

During that time, the KDHE says 63 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,693.

The state reports 142 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning, 5,727 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,279 Kansans tested negative. Also, during that time, the KDHE says 178 Kansans tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county-by-county data in the charts below.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,61939
Anderson9858
Atchison2,07938
Barber4247
Barton3,07952
Bourbon2,20020
Brown1,44213
Butler9,39755
Chase3061
Chautauqua3783
Cherokee3,37621
Cheyenne3983
Clark2942
Clay1,0264
Cloud1,16125
Coffey9314
Comanche201
Cowley4,80051
Crawford6,376118
Decatur3053
Dickinson2,37859
Doniphan1,28752
Douglas10,82070
Edwards2902
Elk228
Ellis4,1585
Ellsworth1,28721
Finney6,51562
Ford6,61597
Franklin3,28034
Geary4,387132
Gove4137
Graham2864
Grant1,07117
Gray69313
Greeley123
Greenwood8728
Hamilton232
Harper7089
Harvey4,31422
Haskell48110
Hodgeman224
Jackson1,79742
Jefferson2,22838
Jewell2495
Johnson71,224512
Kearny65513
Kingman92917
Kiowa2832
Labette3,36874
Lane1452
Leavenworth9,373118
Lincoln286
Linn1,22932
Logan3284
Lyon4,92276
Marion1,2904
Marshall1,34315
McPherson3,84417
Meade56412
Miami3,66024
Mitchell64110
Montgomery4,76344
Morris7107
Morton2941
Nemaha1,74226
Neosho2,32552
Ness42410
Norton1,30111
Osage1,69617
Osborne33715
Ottawa64512
Pawnee1,2181
Phillips75311
Pottawatomie2,56765
Pratt1,0476
Rawlins344
Reno9,88031
Republic7746
Rice1,23421
Riley7,236139
Rooks7135
Rush4743
Russell95218
Saline7,446177
Scott6564
Sedgwick69,756501
Seward4,2134
Shawnee22,876125
Sheridan4571
Sherman7426
Smith2958
Stafford4178
Stanton2385
Stevens6788
Sumner2,72123
Thomas1,22412
Trego4441
Wabaunsee84512
Wallace2033
Washington64211
Wichita2431
Wilson1,29822
Woodson3154
Wyandotte25,915191
Beaver, OK500
Harper, OK436 
Kay, OK6,296 
Texas, OK3,749 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 8, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 8, 2021
