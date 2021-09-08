KDHE reports 63 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 142 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas coronavirus numbers jumped over the holiday weekend. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) did not provide an update on Monday, so the numbers released Wednesday are for a five-day time period, from Friday morning to Wednesday morning.

During that time, the KDHE says 63 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,693.

The state reports 142 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning, 5,727 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,279 Kansans tested negative. Also, during that time, the KDHE says 178 Kansans tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county-by-county data in the charts below.

We will update this story with Kansas vaccination numbers when they are available.