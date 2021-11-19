KDHE reports 65 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 2,880 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,456 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 324 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for specific county information.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment did not report any new deaths since Wednesday, but it did say 65 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days.

The number of Kansans getting vaccinated against the coronavirus jumped by more than 31,000 since the Wednesday update.

9,263 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

4,116 got their second dose

17,694 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 59.41% have received at least one dose, while 51.86% are considered fully vaccinated.