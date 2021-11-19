Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 65 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 2,880 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 4,456 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 324 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for specific county information.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment did not report any new deaths since Wednesday, but it did say 65 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days.

The number of Kansans getting vaccinated against the coronavirus jumped by more than 31,000 since the Wednesday update.

  • 9,263 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 4,116 got their second dose
  • 17,694 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 59.41% have received at least one dose, while 51.86% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,07373
Anderson1,1719
Atchison2,50680
Barber5678
Barton4,214103
Bourbon2,59327
Brown1,77556
Butler11,504108
Chase3982
Chautauqua5476
Cherokee3,78035
Cheyenne4673
Clark3454
Clay1,2965
Cloud1,54899
Coffey1,31912
Comanche325
Cowley6,08677
Crawford6,946139
Decatur40121
Dickinson3,07294
Doniphan1,48073
Douglas12,649156
Edwards4365
Elk341
Ellis4,77035
Ellsworth1,45146
Finney7,735199
Ford7,357182
Franklin3,98988
Geary4,944160
Gove5268
Graham3356
Grant1,40131
Gray93237
Greeley174
Greenwood1,0358
Hamilton3152
Harper96127
Harvey5,39357
Haskell61920
Hodgeman2532
Jackson2,26662
Jefferson2,71872
Jewell54237
Johnson81,0551,365
Kearny85021
Kingman1,26421
Kiowa41211
Labette3,870127
Lane18814
Leavenworth10,875298
Lincoln3898
Linn1,64375
Logan4948
Lyon5,737123
Marion1,85511
Marshall1,63626
McPherson4,81754
Meade74445
Miami4,52945
Mitchell86747
Montgomery5,515123
Morris81310
Morton4383
Nemaha2,11740
Neosho2,81364
Ness51933
Norton1,54120
Osage2,15457
Osborne48341
Ottawa80024
Pawnee1,5585
Phillips97242
Pottawatomie3,056113
Pratt1,34223
Rawlins51329
Reno12,16883
Republic92411
Rice1,53127
Riley8,075258
Rooks83014
Rush5473
Russell1,268129
Saline8,964346
Scott86828
Sedgwick84,9301,061
Seward4,88116
Shawnee26,716299
Sheridan5432
Sherman1,02110
Smith43870
Stafford70227
Stanton3106
Stevens96018
Sumner3,43442
Thomas1,56822
Trego5102
Wabaunsee96524
Wallace2933
Washington87519
Wichita3121
Wilson1,62529
Woodson4347
Wyandotte28,683325
Beaver, OK590
Harper, OK530 
Kay, OK7,706 
Texas, OK4,222 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 19, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 19, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

