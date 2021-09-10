KDHE reports 73 more COVID-19 deaths, 100 new hospitalizations in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, the state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has jumped by 4,302. In that same time frame, 9,487 Kansans tested negative.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 73 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,766.

The KDHE also reports 100 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, it does not track recoveries.

Since the Wednesday update, 123 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. The county-by-county information is in the charts below.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays.

Since the last update, 6,151 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6,735 got their second dose. In addition, some people are now eligible to get a third dose. Since Wednesday, 955 more Kansans got their third dose, bringing the total to 13,686.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 52.63% are considered to be fully vaccinated.