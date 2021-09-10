Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 73 more COVID-19 deaths, 100 new hospitalizations in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, the state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus has jumped by 4,302. In that same time frame, 9,487 Kansans tested negative.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 73 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,766.

The KDHE also reports 100 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, it does not track recoveries.

Since the Wednesday update, 123 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. The county-by-county information is in the charts below.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays.

Since the last update, 6,151 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6,735 got their second dose. In addition, some people are now eligible to get a third dose. Since Wednesday, 955 more Kansans got their third dose, bringing the total to 13,686.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 52.63% are considered to be fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,64441
Anderson9968
Atchison2,10238
Barber4287
Barton3,14354
Bourbon2,21220
Brown1,44916
Butler9,54455
Chase3061
Chautauqua3913
Cherokee3,39122
Cheyenne4023
Clark3012
Clay1,0454
Cloud1,17426
Coffey9644
Comanche202
Cowley4,86651
Crawford6,419119
Decatur3093
Dickinson2,41262
Doniphan1,30052
Douglas10,95374
Edwards2902
Elk232
Ellis4,1755
Ellsworth1,29522
Finney6,57463
Ford6,660106
Franklin3,32435
Geary4,426132
Gove4197
Graham2874
Grant1,08317
Gray70113
Greeley124
Greenwood8878
Hamilton236
Harper7159
Harvey4,36822
Haskell48310
Hodgeman224
Jackson1,81742
Jefferson2,27739
Jewell2625
Johnson71,739518
Kearny66413
Kingman94817
Kiowa2874
Labette3,38287
Lane1492
Leavenworth9,465121
Lincoln287
Linn1,25737
Logan3324
Lyon4,96776
Marion1,3124
Marshall1,34816
McPherson3,88017
Meade56512
Miami3,72224
Mitchell64312
Montgomery4,84250
Morris7127
Morton2951
Nemaha1,75427
Neosho2,34255
Ness43911
Norton1,30110
Osage1,71917
Osborne34317
Ottawa65112
Pawnee1,2261
Phillips75614
Pottawatomie2,59065
Pratt1,0736
Rawlins350
Reno9,97733
Republic7827
Rice1,25624
Riley7,304141
Rooks7195
Rush4773
Russell96321
Saline7,533188
Scott6634
Sedgwick70,832507
Seward4,2414
Shawnee23,218128
Sheridan4581
Sherman7458
Smith2988
Stafford43911
Stanton2425
Stevens6848
Sumner2,76425
Thomas1,23713
Trego4481
Wabaunsee84812
Wallace2033
Washington65212
Wichita2491
Wilson1,31922
Woodson3224
Wyandotte26,127197
Beaver, OK500
Harper, OK436 
Kay, OK6,296 
Texas, OK3,749 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 10, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 10, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

