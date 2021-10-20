Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 77 more COVID hospitalizations, 60 clusters in Kansas schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health experts say 2,121 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,812 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 37 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,185. In addition, in the past two days, 77 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE gives an update on coronavirus clusters across Kansas. It says there are 203 active clusters in the state, five more than last week. Sixty of those clusters are in Kansas K-12 schools, an increase of four from last Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
last 14 days
Day careLove Laugh and Learn Home DaycareOlathe6
M and M Sweet Home DaycareLyon7
GovernmentKiowa County OfficesGreensburg9
Group livingUnion Rescue MissionWichita5
Long term care
facility		Advena Living on 10thTopeka5
Advena Living on WoodlawnWichita14
Catholic Care CenterBel Aire5
Good Samaritan Society EllisEllis15
Heritage Gardens Health
and Rehabilitation Center		Oskaloosa7
Homestead of Overland ParkOverland Park6
Kidron BethelNorth Newton5
Lemke Memorial Hospital LTC Unit
and Assisted Living		WaKeeney6
Medicalodges of GoddardGoddard14
Riverview EstatesMarquette10
The Oxford Grand at New MarketWichita5
The Shepherd’s CenterCimarron17
Village ShalomOverland Park6
Private businessStarkey, Inc.Wichita12
Religious gatheringHillcrest Covenant ChurchPrairie Village8
SchoolCircle Towanda Intermediate SchoolTowanda12
Great Bend High SchoolGreat Bend8
Great Bend Middle SchoolGreat Bend5
Jefferson Elementary SchoolGreat Bend7
Lincoln Elementary SchoolGreat Bend5
Overland Christian SchoolOverland Park11
South Central Elementary SchoolProtection7
St. Joseph Catholic SchoolShawnee17
Stafford USD 349Stafford12
Timmerman Elementary SchoolEmporia8
USD 377 EffinghamEffingham10
Wamego Central Elementary SchoolWamego8
SportsWashburn University BaseballTopeka9
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

  • 4,034 more Kansans got their first dose
  • 3,719 more got a second dose
  • 7,891 more got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.64% have at least one dose, while 56.04% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,86356
Anderson1,0958
Atchison2,36372
Barber4918
Barton3,81076
Bourbon2,41926
Brown1,52224
Butler10,78390
Chase3502
Chautauqua4956
Cherokee3,61231
Cheyenne4293
Clark3214
Clay1,2274
Cloud1,30242
Coffey1,16610
Comanche263
Cowley5,55268
Crawford6,676134
Decatur3457
Dickinson2,85584
Doniphan1,35760
Douglas12,028110
Edwards3413
Elk278
Ellis4,51017
Ellsworth1,37634
Finney7,129114
Ford7,068145
Franklin3,74559
Geary4,711149
Gove4698
Graham3185
Grant1,22326
Gray83425
Greeley152
Greenwood9648
Hamilton271
Harper90426
Harvey4,94831
Haskell54114
Hodgeman231
Jackson1,95949
Jefferson2,55455
Jewell40322
Johnson77,181944
Kearny74416
Kingman1,13119
Kiowa3638
Labette3,480123
Lane1669
Leavenworth10,246219
Lincoln3451
Linn1,58069
Logan4108
Lyon5,401104
Marion1,5828
Marshall1,43620
McPherson4,39730
Meade67725
Miami4,29137
Mitchell75925
Montgomery5,338114
Morris76610
Morton3581
Nemaha1,88339
Neosho2,53962
Ness48729
Norton1,39311
Osage1,96040
Osborne40724
Ottawa70914
Pawnee1,4513
Phillips85826
Pottawatomie2,76594
Pratt1,20118
Rawlins4149
Reno11,12254
Republic8799
Rice1,43926
Riley7,725221
Rooks77410
Rush5043
Russell1,10054
Saline8,273253
Scott7539
Sedgwick80,231817
Seward4,58412
Shawnee25,370216
Sheridan4872
Sherman7829
Smith38828
Stafford58320
Stanton2735
Stevens74512
Sumner3,21536
Thomas1,35114
Trego4812
Wabaunsee90116
Wallace2373
Washington78618
Wichita2791
Wilson1,50126
Woodson3935
Wyandotte27,796272
Beaver, OK565
Harper, OK486 
Kay, OK7,166 
Texas, OK4,048 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 20, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 20, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories