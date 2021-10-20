KDHE reports 77 more COVID hospitalizations, 60 clusters in Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health experts say 2,121 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,812 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 37 are the COVID-19 delta variant.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,185. In addition, in the past two days, 77 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.
Each Wednesday, the KDHE gives an update on coronavirus clusters across Kansas. It says there are 203 active clusters in the state, five more than last week. Sixty of those clusters are in Kansas K-12 schools, an increase of four from last Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.
COVID-19 exposure locations
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
last 14 days
|Day care
|Love Laugh and Learn Home Daycare
|Olathe
|6
|M and M Sweet Home Daycare
|Lyon
|7
|Government
|Kiowa County Offices
|Greensburg
|9
|Group living
|Union Rescue Mission
|Wichita
|5
|Long term care
facility
|Advena Living on 10th
|Topeka
|5
|Advena Living on Woodlawn
|Wichita
|14
|Catholic Care Center
|Bel Aire
|5
|Good Samaritan Society Ellis
|Ellis
|15
|Heritage Gardens Health
and Rehabilitation Center
|Oskaloosa
|7
|Homestead of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|6
|Kidron Bethel
|North Newton
|5
|Lemke Memorial Hospital LTC Unit
and Assisted Living
|WaKeeney
|6
|Medicalodges of Goddard
|Goddard
|14
|Riverview Estates
|Marquette
|10
|The Oxford Grand at New Market
|Wichita
|5
|The Shepherd’s Center
|Cimarron
|17
|Village Shalom
|Overland Park
|6
|Private business
|Starkey, Inc.
|Wichita
|12
|Religious gathering
|Hillcrest Covenant Church
|Prairie Village
|8
|School
|Circle Towanda Intermediate School
|Towanda
|12
|Great Bend High School
|Great Bend
|8
|Great Bend Middle School
|Great Bend
|5
|Jefferson Elementary School
|Great Bend
|7
|Lincoln Elementary School
|Great Bend
|5
|Overland Christian School
|Overland Park
|11
|South Central Elementary School
|Protection
|7
|St. Joseph Catholic School
|Shawnee
|17
|Stafford USD 349
|Stafford
|12
|Timmerman Elementary School
|Emporia
|8
|USD 377 Effingham
|Effingham
|10
|Wamego Central Elementary School
|Wamego
|8
|Sports
|Washburn University Baseball
|Topeka
|9
The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.
- 4,034 more Kansans got their first dose
- 3,719 more got a second dose
- 7,891 more got their third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.64% have at least one dose, while 56.04% are considered fully vaccinated.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,863
|56
|Anderson
|1,095
|8
|Atchison
|2,363
|72
|Barber
|491
|8
|Barton
|3,810
|76
|Bourbon
|2,419
|26
|Brown
|1,522
|24
|Butler
|10,783
|90
|Chase
|350
|2
|Chautauqua
|495
|6
|Cherokee
|3,612
|31
|Cheyenne
|429
|3
|Clark
|321
|4
|Clay
|1,227
|4
|Cloud
|1,302
|42
|Coffey
|1,166
|10
|Comanche
|263
|Cowley
|5,552
|68
|Crawford
|6,676
|134
|Decatur
|345
|7
|Dickinson
|2,855
|84
|Doniphan
|1,357
|60
|Douglas
|12,028
|110
|Edwards
|341
|3
|Elk
|278
|Ellis
|4,510
|17
|Ellsworth
|1,376
|34
|Finney
|7,129
|114
|Ford
|7,068
|145
|Franklin
|3,745
|59
|Geary
|4,711
|149
|Gove
|469
|8
|Graham
|318
|5
|Grant
|1,223
|26
|Gray
|834
|25
|Greeley
|152
|Greenwood
|964
|8
|Hamilton
|271
|Harper
|904
|26
|Harvey
|4,948
|31
|Haskell
|541
|14
|Hodgeman
|231
|Jackson
|1,959
|49
|Jefferson
|2,554
|55
|Jewell
|403
|22
|Johnson
|77,181
|944
|Kearny
|744
|16
|Kingman
|1,131
|19
|Kiowa
|363
|8
|Labette
|3,480
|123
|Lane
|166
|9
|Leavenworth
|10,246
|219
|Lincoln
|345
|1
|Linn
|1,580
|69
|Logan
|410
|8
|Lyon
|5,401
|104
|Marion
|1,582
|8
|Marshall
|1,436
|20
|McPherson
|4,397
|30
|Meade
|677
|25
|Miami
|4,291
|37
|Mitchell
|759
|25
|Montgomery
|5,338
|114
|Morris
|766
|10
|Morton
|358
|1
|Nemaha
|1,883
|39
|Neosho
|2,539
|62
|Ness
|487
|29
|Norton
|1,393
|11
|Osage
|1,960
|40
|Osborne
|407
|24
|Ottawa
|709
|14
|Pawnee
|1,451
|3
|Phillips
|858
|26
|Pottawatomie
|2,765
|94
|Pratt
|1,201
|18
|Rawlins
|414
|9
|Reno
|11,122
|54
|Republic
|879
|9
|Rice
|1,439
|26
|Riley
|7,725
|221
|Rooks
|774
|10
|Rush
|504
|3
|Russell
|1,100
|54
|Saline
|8,273
|253
|Scott
|753
|9
|Sedgwick
|80,231
|817
|Seward
|4,584
|12
|Shawnee
|25,370
|216
|Sheridan
|487
|2
|Sherman
|782
|9
|Smith
|388
|28
|Stafford
|583
|20
|Stanton
|273
|5
|Stevens
|745
|12
|Sumner
|3,215
|36
|Thomas
|1,351
|14
|Trego
|481
|2
|Wabaunsee
|901
|16
|Wallace
|237
|3
|Washington
|786
|18
|Wichita
|279
|1
|Wilson
|1,501
|26
|Woodson
|393
|5
|Wyandotte
|27,796
|272
|Beaver, OK
|565
|Harper, OK
|486
|Kay, OK
|7,166
|Texas, OK
|4,048
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 20, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 20, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health