KDHE reports 77 more COVID hospitalizations, 60 clusters in Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health experts say 2,121 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,812 have tested negative. Of the newer cases, 37 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,185. In addition, in the past two days, 77 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE gives an update on coronavirus clusters across Kansas. It says there are 203 active clusters in the state, five more than last week. Sixty of those clusters are in Kansas K-12 schools, an increase of four from last Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

last 14 days Day care Love Laugh and Learn Home Daycare Olathe 6 M and M Sweet Home Daycare Lyon 7 Government Kiowa County Offices Greensburg 9 Group living Union Rescue Mission Wichita 5 Long term care

facility Advena Living on 10th Topeka 5 Advena Living on Woodlawn Wichita 14 Catholic Care Center Bel Aire 5 Good Samaritan Society Ellis Ellis 15 Heritage Gardens Health

and Rehabilitation Center Oskaloosa 7 Homestead of Overland Park Overland Park 6 Kidron Bethel North Newton 5 Lemke Memorial Hospital LTC Unit

and Assisted Living WaKeeney 6 Medicalodges of Goddard Goddard 14 Riverview Estates Marquette 10 The Oxford Grand at New Market Wichita 5 The Shepherd’s Center Cimarron 17 Village Shalom Overland Park 6 Private business Starkey, Inc. Wichita 12 Religious gathering Hillcrest Covenant Church Prairie Village 8 School Circle Towanda Intermediate School Towanda 12 Great Bend High School Great Bend 8 Great Bend Middle School Great Bend 5 Jefferson Elementary School Great Bend 7 Lincoln Elementary School Great Bend 5 Overland Christian School Overland Park 11 South Central Elementary School Protection 7 St. Joseph Catholic School Shawnee 17 Stafford USD 349 Stafford 12 Timmerman Elementary School Emporia 8 USD 377 Effingham Effingham 10 Wamego Central Elementary School Wamego 8 Sports Washburn University Baseball Topeka 9 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

4,034 more Kansans got their first dose

3,719 more got a second dose

7,891 more got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.64% have at least one dose, while 56.04% are considered fully vaccinated.