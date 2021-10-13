KDHE reports 91 new COVID hospitalizations, 56 clusters in Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 2,121 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Monday. Five are the COVID-19 delta variant. It says 4,853 Kansans tested negative during that same period.
The KDHE says nine more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,151. Since Monday, 91 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.
While the KDHE releases coronavirus and vaccine numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, it only updates coronavirus cluster data on Wednesday.
It says there are 198 active clusters in Kansas this week, down 19 from last week. The number of active clusters in Kansas K-12 schools is also down, from 68 last week to 56 this week.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.
COVID-19 exposure locations
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
last 14 days
|Group living
|Union Rescue Mission
|Wichita
|25
|Long-term care
facility
|Advena Living on Woodlawn
|Wichita
|9
|Azria health
|Wichita
|13
|Bethany Village
|Lindsborg
|7
|Brookdale Fairdale
|Salina
|13
|Country Place Senior Living
|Hoisington
|7
|Homestead of Olathe
|Olathe
|8
|Kansas Christian Home
|Newton
|10
|Legacy on College Hill
|Wichita
|5
|Sharon lane
|Shawnee
|9
|The Legacy on 10th Avenue
|Topeka
|10
|The Oxford Grand at New Market
|Wichita
|8
|The Shepherd’s Center
|Cimarron
|9
|Private business
|Great Plains Industries
|Wichita
|10
|Starkey Inc.
|Wichita
|12
|School
|Abilene Elementary School
|Abilene
|5
|Anthony Elementary School
|Anthony
|5
|Axtell Public School USD 113
|Axtell
|5
|Bonner Springs Elementary
|Bonner Springs
|6
|Circle Towanda Intermediate School
|Towanda
|20
|Cure of Ars Catholic School
|Leawood
|7
|Great Bend High School
|Great Bend
|5
|Hillsboro Elementary School
|Hillsboro
|12
|Lincoln Elementary School
|Great Bend
|6
|Lincoln Jr./Sr. High School
|Lincoln
|5
|Scott City Elementary
|Scott City
|9
|Seaman Middle School
|Topeka
|5
|Seltzer Elementary School
|Wichita
|6
|Yates Center Middle School
|Yates Center
|12
The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.
- 3,860 more Kansans got their first dose
- 3,076 more got a second dose
- And 6,534 more got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.2% have received at least one dose, while 55.61% are finished with the vaccine series.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,831
|56
|Anderson
|1,087
|8
|Atchison
|2,323
|65
|Barber
|480
|8
|Barton
|3,742
|74
|Bourbon
|2,402
|24
|Brown
|1,507
|24
|Butler
|10,627
|87
|Chase
|338
|2
|Chautauqua
|485
|4
|Cherokee
|3,569
|30
|Cheyenne
|422
|3
|Clark
|318
|4
|Clay
|1,199
|4
|Cloud
|1,270
|42
|Coffey
|1,150
|9
|Comanche
|232
|Cowley
|5,481
|67
|Crawford
|6,637
|131
|Decatur
|331
|7
|Dickinson
|2,775
|78
|Doniphan
|1,348
|60
|Douglas
|11,880
|98
|Edwards
|334
|2
|Elk
|273
|Ellis
|4,456
|16
|Ellsworth
|1,358
|33
|Finney
|6,997
|113
|Ford
|7,011
|144
|Franklin
|3,713
|52
|Geary
|4,664
|143
|Gove
|459
|8
|Graham
|318
|5
|Grant
|1,189
|26
|Gray
|817
|25
|Greeley
|147
|Greenwood
|957
|8
|Hamilton
|268
|Harper
|893
|26
|Harvey
|4,833
|29
|Haskell
|530
|14
|Hodgeman
|228
|Jackson
|1,926
|49
|Jefferson
|2,532
|54
|Jewell
|383
|22
|Johnson
|76,453
|831
|Kearny
|713
|16
|Kingman
|1,091
|19
|Kiowa
|338
|7
|Labette
|3,464
|115
|Lane
|164
|6
|Leavenworth
|10,147
|210
|Lincoln
|334
|1
|Linn
|1,564
|68
|Logan
|396
|8
|Lyon
|5,338
|100
|Marion
|1,537
|7
|Marshall
|1,420
|20
|McPherson
|4,301
|29
|Meade
|658
|26
|Miami
|4,244
|32
|Mitchell
|737
|25
|Montgomery
|5,286
|102
|Morris
|755
|10
|Morton
|335
|1
|Nemaha
|1,869
|39
|Neosho
|2,494
|60
|Ness
|484
|29
|Norton
|1,379
|11
|Osage
|1,936
|37
|Osborne
|393
|24
|Ottawa
|693
|14
|Pawnee
|1,423
|3
|Phillips
|827
|26
|Pottawatomie
|2,734
|92
|Pratt
|1,174
|13
|Rawlins
|401
|9
|Reno
|10,979
|54
|Republic
|865
|9
|Rice
|1,419
|26
|Riley
|7,676
|209
|Rooks
|769
|10
|Rush
|495
|3
|Russell
|1,064
|53
|Saline
|8,147
|242
|Scott
|722
|9
|Sedgwick
|79,148
|737
|Seward
|4,540
|12
|Shawnee
|25,106
|198
|Sheridan
|484
|2
|Sherman
|767
|9
|Smith
|379
|27
|Stafford
|555
|20
|Stanton
|270
|5
|Stevens
|726
|11
|Sumner
|3,133
|36
|Thomas
|1,336
|14
|Trego
|474
|2
|Wabaunsee
|890
|16
|Wallace
|228
|3
|Washington
|760
|18
|Wichita
|266
|1
|Wilson
|1,462
|26
|Woodson
|387
|5
|Wyandotte
|27,613
|250
|Beaver, OK
|550
|Harper, OK
|484
|Kay, OK
|7,044
|Texas, OK
|3,998
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 13, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 13, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health