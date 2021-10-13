KDHE reports 91 new COVID hospitalizations, 56 clusters in Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 2,121 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Monday. Five are the COVID-19 delta variant. It says 4,853 Kansans tested negative during that same period.

The KDHE says nine more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,151. Since Monday, 91 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

While the KDHE releases coronavirus and vaccine numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, it only updates coronavirus cluster data on Wednesday.

It says there are 198 active clusters in Kansas this week, down 19 from last week. The number of active clusters in Kansas K-12 schools is also down, from 68 last week to 56 this week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

last 14 days Group living Union Rescue Mission Wichita 25 Long-term care

facility Advena Living on Woodlawn Wichita 9 Azria health Wichita 13 Bethany Village Lindsborg 7 Brookdale Fairdale Salina 13 Country Place Senior Living Hoisington 7 Homestead of Olathe Olathe 8 Kansas Christian Home Newton 10 Legacy on College Hill Wichita 5 Sharon lane Shawnee 9 The Legacy on 10th Avenue Topeka 10 The Oxford Grand at New Market Wichita 8 The Shepherd’s Center Cimarron 9 Private business Great Plains Industries Wichita 10 Starkey Inc. Wichita 12 School Abilene Elementary School Abilene 5 Anthony Elementary School Anthony 5 Axtell Public School USD 113 Axtell 5 Bonner Springs Elementary Bonner Springs 6 Circle Towanda Intermediate School Towanda 20 Cure of Ars Catholic School Leawood 7 Great Bend High School Great Bend 5 Hillsboro Elementary School Hillsboro 12 Lincoln Elementary School Great Bend 6 Lincoln Jr./Sr. High School Lincoln 5 Scott City Elementary Scott City 9 Seaman Middle School Topeka 5 Seltzer Elementary School Wichita 6 Yates Center Middle School Yates Center 12 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

3,860 more Kansans got their first dose

3,076 more got a second dose

And 6,534 more got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.2% have received at least one dose, while 55.61% are finished with the vaccine series.