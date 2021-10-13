Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 91 new COVID hospitalizations, 56 clusters in Kansas schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 2,121 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Monday. Five are the COVID-19 delta variant. It says 4,853 Kansans tested negative during that same period.

The KDHE says nine more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,151. Since Monday, 91 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

While the KDHE releases coronavirus and vaccine numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, it only updates coronavirus cluster data on Wednesday.

It says there are 198 active clusters in Kansas this week, down 19 from last week. The number of active clusters in Kansas K-12 schools is also down, from 68 last week to 56 this week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
last 14 days
Group livingUnion Rescue MissionWichita25
Long-term care
facility		Advena Living on WoodlawnWichita9
Azria healthWichita13
Bethany VillageLindsborg7
Brookdale FairdaleSalina13
Country Place Senior LivingHoisington7
Homestead of OlatheOlathe8
Kansas Christian HomeNewton10
Legacy on College HillWichita5
Sharon laneShawnee9
The Legacy on 10th AvenueTopeka10
The Oxford Grand at New MarketWichita8
The Shepherd’s CenterCimarron9
Private businessGreat Plains IndustriesWichita10
Starkey Inc.Wichita12
SchoolAbilene Elementary SchoolAbilene5
Anthony Elementary SchoolAnthony5
Axtell Public School USD 113Axtell5
Bonner Springs ElementaryBonner Springs6
Circle Towanda Intermediate SchoolTowanda20
Cure of Ars Catholic SchoolLeawood7
Great Bend High SchoolGreat Bend5
Hillsboro Elementary SchoolHillsboro12
Lincoln Elementary SchoolGreat Bend6
Lincoln Jr./Sr. High SchoolLincoln5
Scott City ElementaryScott City9
Seaman Middle SchoolTopeka5
Seltzer Elementary SchoolWichita6
Yates Center Middle SchoolYates Center12
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

  • 3,860 more Kansans got their first dose
  • 3,076 more got a second dose
  • And 6,534 more got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.2% have received at least one dose, while 55.61% are finished with the vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,83156
Anderson1,0878
Atchison2,32365
Barber4808
Barton3,74274
Bourbon2,40224
Brown1,50724
Butler10,62787
Chase3382
Chautauqua4854
Cherokee3,56930
Cheyenne4223
Clark3184
Clay1,1994
Cloud1,27042
Coffey1,1509
Comanche232
Cowley5,48167
Crawford6,637131
Decatur3317
Dickinson2,77578
Doniphan1,34860
Douglas11,88098
Edwards3342
Elk273
Ellis4,45616
Ellsworth1,35833
Finney6,997113
Ford7,011144
Franklin3,71352
Geary4,664143
Gove4598
Graham3185
Grant1,18926
Gray81725
Greeley147
Greenwood9578
Hamilton268
Harper89326
Harvey4,83329
Haskell53014
Hodgeman228
Jackson1,92649
Jefferson2,53254
Jewell38322
Johnson76,453831
Kearny71316
Kingman1,09119
Kiowa3387
Labette3,464115
Lane1646
Leavenworth10,147210
Lincoln3341
Linn1,56468
Logan3968
Lyon5,338100
Marion1,5377
Marshall1,42020
McPherson4,30129
Meade65826
Miami4,24432
Mitchell73725
Montgomery5,286102
Morris75510
Morton3351
Nemaha1,86939
Neosho2,49460
Ness48429
Norton1,37911
Osage1,93637
Osborne39324
Ottawa69314
Pawnee1,4233
Phillips82726
Pottawatomie2,73492
Pratt1,17413
Rawlins4019
Reno10,97954
Republic8659
Rice1,41926
Riley7,676209
Rooks76910
Rush4953
Russell1,06453
Saline8,147242
Scott7229
Sedgwick79,148737
Seward4,54012
Shawnee25,106198
Sheridan4842
Sherman7679
Smith37927
Stafford55520
Stanton2705
Stevens72611
Sumner3,13336
Thomas1,33614
Trego4742
Wabaunsee89016
Wallace2283
Washington76018
Wichita2661
Wilson1,46226
Woodson3875
Wyandotte27,613250
Beaver, OK550
Harper, OK484 
Kay, OK7,044 
Texas, OK3,998 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 13, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 13, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

