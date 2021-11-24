Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports 92 new COVID hospitalizations in Kansas, 170 active clusters across state

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s been another jump in the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 2,943 Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 3,937 tested negative. Of the newer cases, 88 are the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE has linked 30 more Kansas deaths to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,673. It also reports 92 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. Unfortunately, the state does not track coronavirus recoveries.

Each Wednesday, the state also updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 170 active clusters, 18 more than last week. Of the active clusters, 53 are in Kansas K-12 schools. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases within
the last 14 days
CorrectionsHarvey County Detention CenterNewton7
Lansing Correctional FacilityLansing17
Group livingKidsTLCOlathe7
Health careKansas Rehabilitation HospitalTopeka6
Long term care
facility		Advena Living of ClearwaterClearwater7
Anthology of OlatheOlathe7
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita9
Brewster PlaceTopeka8
Cambridge PlaceMarysville5
Good Samaritan Society Valley VistaWamego8
Leisure Homestead AssociationStafford9
McPherson Health and RehabMcPherson14
Montgomery County Medical LodgeIndependence24
Regent Park Assisted LivingWichita5
Smith County Health and RehabSmith Center34
Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and
Healthcare		Topeka5
Villa St. FrancisOlathe5
WestRidge Assisted LivingGirard7
Private businessHome Depot Distribution CenterTopeka5
Johnson County Development Services CRLLenexa7
Tiffany Cattle CompanyHerington7
Public eventDiwaliOverland Park16
SchoolBuhler Grade SchoolBuhler5
Circle Greenwich Elementary SchoolWichita5
Hyman Brand Hebrew AcademyOverland Park12
Marion Elementary SchoolMarion22
McPherson Middle SchoolMcPherson5
Northern Heights High SchoolLyon County5
Riley County SchoolsRiley9
Smoky Valley Middle SchoolLindsborg15
Stafford USD 349Stafford20
West Indianola – USD 345Topeka6
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination data Wednesday. It says more than 33,000 doses have been administered in the past two days.

  • 10,116 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,951 got a second dose
  • 19,264 got their third dose

Of Kansas eligible to get vaccinated, 60.06% have received at least one dose, while 52.1% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE usually updates Kansas coronavirus, delta variant, and vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, but it will not have an update on Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,11773
Anderson1,1809
Atchison2,54280
Barber5899
Barton4,273107
Bourbon2,61327
Brown1,80360
Butler11,646109
Chase4052
Chautauqua5536
Cherokee3,80035
Cheyenne4703
Clark3514
Clay1,3115
Cloud1,598105
Coffey1,34212
Comanche329
Cowley6,18977
Crawford7,039140
Decatur42524
Dickinson3,11595
Doniphan1,50674
Douglas12,760157
Edwards4425
Elk347
Ellis4,81235
Ellsworth1,46047
Finney7,819207
Ford7,399182
Franklin4,03288
Geary4,980160
Gove5488
Graham3376
Grant1,43631
Gray93937
Greeley186
Greenwood1,0478
Hamilton3172
Harper99827
Harvey5,47159
Haskell62821
Hodgeman2562
Jackson2,30562
Jefferson2,75072
Jewell55437
Johnson81,8151,384
Kearny86622
Kingman1,28021
Kiowa41711
Labette3,911127
Lane19614
Leavenworth10,988308
Lincoln3969
Linn1,66077
Logan5168
Lyon5,802124
Marion1,87511
Marshall1,69027
McPherson4,86055
Meade74745
Miami4,60145
Mitchell87046
Montgomery5,560123
Morris82510
Morton4443
Nemaha2,15240
Neosho2,89064
Ness52933
Norton1,56120
Osage2,19958
Osborne49541
Ottawa82924
Pawnee1,5666
Phillips97642
Pottawatomie3,120116
Pratt1,35223
Rawlins53130
Reno12,36688
Republic93811
Rice1,55532
Riley8,142261
Rooks85214
Rush5553
Russell1,297137
Saline9,069353
Scott87928
Sedgwick85,8081,076
Seward4,94116
Shawnee27,061311
Sheridan5552
Sherman1,05510
Smith46573
Stafford72327
Stanton3116
Stevens97918
Sumner3,47942
Thomas1,62423
Trego5172
Wabaunsee97824
Wallace3093
Washington89319
Wichita3121
Wilson1,63829
Woodson4417
Wyandotte28,883329
Beaver, OK599
Harper, OK534
Kay, OK534 
Texas, OK4,265 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 24, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 24, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

