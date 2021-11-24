KDHE reports 92 new COVID hospitalizations in Kansas, 170 active clusters across state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s been another jump in the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 2,943 Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 3,937 tested negative. Of the newer cases, 88 are the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The KDHE has linked 30 more Kansas deaths to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,673. It also reports 92 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. Unfortunately, the state does not track coronavirus recoveries.

Each Wednesday, the state also updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 170 active clusters, 18 more than last week. Of the active clusters, 53 are in Kansas K-12 schools. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

the last 14 days Corrections Harvey County Detention Center Newton 7 Lansing Correctional Facility Lansing 17 Group living KidsTLC Olathe 7 Health care Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital Topeka 6 Long term care

facility Advena Living of Clearwater Clearwater 7 Anthology of Olathe Olathe 7 Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove Wichita 9 Brewster Place Topeka 8 Cambridge Place Marysville 5 Good Samaritan Society Valley Vista Wamego 8 Leisure Homestead Association Stafford 9 McPherson Health and Rehab McPherson 14 Montgomery County Medical Lodge Independence 24 Regent Park Assisted Living Wichita 5 Smith County Health and Rehab Smith Center 34 Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and

Healthcare Topeka 5 Villa St. Francis Olathe 5 WestRidge Assisted Living Girard 7 Private business Home Depot Distribution Center Topeka 5 Johnson County Development Services CRL Lenexa 7 Tiffany Cattle Company Herington 7 Public event Diwali Overland Park 16 School Buhler Grade School Buhler 5 Circle Greenwich Elementary School Wichita 5 Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy Overland Park 12 Marion Elementary School Marion 22 McPherson Middle School McPherson 5 Northern Heights High School Lyon County 5 Riley County Schools Riley 9 Smoky Valley Middle School Lindsborg 15 Stafford USD 349 Stafford 20 West Indianola – USD 345 Topeka 6 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination data Wednesday. It says more than 33,000 doses have been administered in the past two days.

10,116 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,951 got a second dose

19,264 got their third dose

Of Kansas eligible to get vaccinated, 60.06% have received at least one dose, while 52.1% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE usually updates Kansas coronavirus, delta variant, and vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, but it will not have an update on Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.