KDHE reports 92 new COVID hospitalizations in Kansas, 170 active clusters across state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s been another jump in the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 2,943 Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 3,937 tested negative. Of the newer cases, 88 are the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
The KDHE has linked 30 more Kansas deaths to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,673. It also reports 92 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. Unfortunately, the state does not track coronavirus recoveries.
Each Wednesday, the state also updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 170 active clusters, 18 more than last week. Of the active clusters, 53 are in Kansas K-12 schools. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
the last 14 days
|Corrections
|Harvey County Detention Center
|Newton
|7
|Lansing Correctional Facility
|Lansing
|17
|Group living
|KidsTLC
|Olathe
|7
|Health care
|Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital
|Topeka
|6
|Long term care
facility
|Advena Living of Clearwater
|Clearwater
|7
|Anthology of Olathe
|Olathe
|7
|Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove
|Wichita
|9
|Brewster Place
|Topeka
|8
|Cambridge Place
|Marysville
|5
|Good Samaritan Society Valley Vista
|Wamego
|8
|Leisure Homestead Association
|Stafford
|9
|McPherson Health and Rehab
|McPherson
|14
|Montgomery County Medical Lodge
|Independence
|24
|Regent Park Assisted Living
|Wichita
|5
|Smith County Health and Rehab
|Smith Center
|34
|Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and
Healthcare
|Topeka
|5
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|5
|WestRidge Assisted Living
|Girard
|7
|Private business
|Home Depot Distribution Center
|Topeka
|5
|Johnson County Development Services CRL
|Lenexa
|7
|Tiffany Cattle Company
|Herington
|7
|Public event
|Diwali
|Overland Park
|16
|School
|Buhler Grade School
|Buhler
|5
|Circle Greenwich Elementary School
|Wichita
|5
|Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
|Overland Park
|12
|Marion Elementary School
|Marion
|22
|McPherson Middle School
|McPherson
|5
|Northern Heights High School
|Lyon County
|5
|Riley County Schools
|Riley
|9
|Smoky Valley Middle School
|Lindsborg
|15
|Stafford USD 349
|Stafford
|20
|West Indianola – USD 345
|Topeka
|6
The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination data Wednesday. It says more than 33,000 doses have been administered in the past two days.
- 10,116 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
- 3,951 got a second dose
- 19,264 got their third dose
Of Kansas eligible to get vaccinated, 60.06% have received at least one dose, while 52.1% are considered fully vaccinated.
The KDHE usually updates Kansas coronavirus, delta variant, and vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, but it will not have an update on Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|2,117
|73
|Anderson
|1,180
|9
|Atchison
|2,542
|80
|Barber
|589
|9
|Barton
|4,273
|107
|Bourbon
|2,613
|27
|Brown
|1,803
|60
|Butler
|11,646
|109
|Chase
|405
|2
|Chautauqua
|553
|6
|Cherokee
|3,800
|35
|Cheyenne
|470
|3
|Clark
|351
|4
|Clay
|1,311
|5
|Cloud
|1,598
|105
|Coffey
|1,342
|12
|Comanche
|329
|Cowley
|6,189
|77
|Crawford
|7,039
|140
|Decatur
|425
|24
|Dickinson
|3,115
|95
|Doniphan
|1,506
|74
|Douglas
|12,760
|157
|Edwards
|442
|5
|Elk
|347
|Ellis
|4,812
|35
|Ellsworth
|1,460
|47
|Finney
|7,819
|207
|Ford
|7,399
|182
|Franklin
|4,032
|88
|Geary
|4,980
|160
|Gove
|548
|8
|Graham
|337
|6
|Grant
|1,436
|31
|Gray
|939
|37
|Greeley
|186
|Greenwood
|1,047
|8
|Hamilton
|317
|2
|Harper
|998
|27
|Harvey
|5,471
|59
|Haskell
|628
|21
|Hodgeman
|256
|2
|Jackson
|2,305
|62
|Jefferson
|2,750
|72
|Jewell
|554
|37
|Johnson
|81,815
|1,384
|Kearny
|866
|22
|Kingman
|1,280
|21
|Kiowa
|417
|11
|Labette
|3,911
|127
|Lane
|196
|14
|Leavenworth
|10,988
|308
|Lincoln
|396
|9
|Linn
|1,660
|77
|Logan
|516
|8
|Lyon
|5,802
|124
|Marion
|1,875
|11
|Marshall
|1,690
|27
|McPherson
|4,860
|55
|Meade
|747
|45
|Miami
|4,601
|45
|Mitchell
|870
|46
|Montgomery
|5,560
|123
|Morris
|825
|10
|Morton
|444
|3
|Nemaha
|2,152
|40
|Neosho
|2,890
|64
|Ness
|529
|33
|Norton
|1,561
|20
|Osage
|2,199
|58
|Osborne
|495
|41
|Ottawa
|829
|24
|Pawnee
|1,566
|6
|Phillips
|976
|42
|Pottawatomie
|3,120
|116
|Pratt
|1,352
|23
|Rawlins
|531
|30
|Reno
|12,366
|88
|Republic
|938
|11
|Rice
|1,555
|32
|Riley
|8,142
|261
|Rooks
|852
|14
|Rush
|555
|3
|Russell
|1,297
|137
|Saline
|9,069
|353
|Scott
|879
|28
|Sedgwick
|85,808
|1,076
|Seward
|4,941
|16
|Shawnee
|27,061
|311
|Sheridan
|555
|2
|Sherman
|1,055
|10
|Smith
|465
|73
|Stafford
|723
|27
|Stanton
|311
|6
|Stevens
|979
|18
|Sumner
|3,479
|42
|Thomas
|1,624
|23
|Trego
|517
|2
|Wabaunsee
|978
|24
|Wallace
|309
|3
|Washington
|893
|19
|Wichita
|312
|1
|Wilson
|1,638
|29
|Woodson
|441
|7
|Wyandotte
|28,883
|329
|Beaver, OK
|599
|Harper, OK
|534
|Kay, OK
|534
|Texas, OK
|4,265
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 24, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 24, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health