KDHE reports coronavirus clusters at 45 Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 2,857 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,723 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 148 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it added 79 more Kansans deaths to the COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 6,613. The last time there was a big jump in COVID-19 deaths, we asked the KDHE about it.

“The increase in deaths is the result of our process for reconciling what is in our disease surveillance system and what has been reported into the death registration system,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said in late October. “However, if you look at the number of deaths by the date of death, you will see that we are still on a downward trend for deaths by date of death.”

In the data released Wednesday afternoon, the KDHE said there have been 75 new hospitalizations since Monday. However, the agency does not track recoveries.

Wednesday is also the one day a week the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week there are 143 active clusters, down 21 from last week. Of the active clusters, 45 are in K-12 schools, six fewer than last week. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

last 14 days College or university Colby Community College Colby 6 Corrections Lansing Correctional Facility Lansing 20 Government Barton County Road & Bridge Great Bend 5 Long-term care facility Good Samaritan Society Valley Vista Wamego 6 Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing Facility Cunningham 17 Homestead of El Dorado El Dorado 5 Lansing Care and Rehab Lansing 6 Linn Community Nursing Home Linn 10 Villa St Francis Olathe 9 Whispering Pines Norton 7 Private business Georgia Pacific Blue Rapids 6 Religious gathering Christian Challenge, 12th Ave Baptist Church Emporia 5 School Buhler Grade School Buhler 11 Emporia Christian School Emporia 11 Great Bend High School Great Bend 6 Stafford USD 349 Stafford 12 The Barstow School Kansas City 8 USD 429 PreK-8th Troy 12 Valley Heights Jr High School Blue Rapids 9 Sports Seaman Middle School Wrestling Topeka 10 Smoky Valley Middle School Girls Basketball Lindsborg 5 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports 26,454 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

8,390 got their first dose

3,632 received a second dose

14,432 got a booster dose

Of Kansas adults eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 64.44% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.08% have completed the vaccine series. The KDHE will start including children ages 5-11 in that number on Nov. 17.