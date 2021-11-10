Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports coronavirus clusters at 45 Kansas schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 2,857 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday morning, while 4,723 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 148 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it added 79 more Kansans deaths to the COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 6,613. The last time there was a big jump in COVID-19 deaths, we asked the KDHE about it.

“The increase in deaths is the result of our process for reconciling what is in our disease surveillance system and what has been reported into the death registration system,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said in late October. “However, if you look at the number of deaths by the date of death, you will see that we are still on a downward trend for deaths by date of death.”

In the data released Wednesday afternoon, the KDHE said there have been 75 new hospitalizations since Monday. However, the agency does not track recoveries.

Wednesday is also the one day a week the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week there are 143 active clusters, down 21 from last week. Of the active clusters, 45 are in K-12 schools, six fewer than last week. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
last 14 days
College or universityColby Community CollegeColby6
CorrectionsLansing Correctional FacilityLansing20
GovernmentBarton County Road & BridgeGreat Bend5
Long-term care facilityGood Samaritan Society Valley VistaWamego6
Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing FacilityCunningham17
Homestead of El DoradoEl Dorado5
Lansing Care and RehabLansing6
Linn Community Nursing HomeLinn10
Villa St FrancisOlathe9
Whispering PinesNorton7
Private businessGeorgia PacificBlue Rapids6
Religious gatheringChristian Challenge, 12th Ave Baptist ChurchEmporia5
School Buhler Grade SchoolBuhler11
Emporia Christian SchoolEmporia11
Great Bend High SchoolGreat Bend6
Stafford USD 349Stafford12
The Barstow SchoolKansas City8
USD 429 PreK-8thTroy12
Valley Heights Jr High SchoolBlue Rapids9
SportsSeaman Middle School WrestlingTopeka10
Smoky Valley Middle School Girls BasketballLindsborg5
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports 26,454 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

  • 8,390 got their first dose
  • 3,632 received a second dose
  • 14,432 got a booster dose

Of Kansas adults eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 64.44% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.08% have completed the vaccine series. The KDHE will start including children ages 5-11 in that number on Nov. 17.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,01867
Anderson1,1489
Atchison2,46477
Barber5148
Barton4,07797
Bourbon2,53927
Brown1,70745
Butler11,253104
Chase3782
Chautauqua5286
Cherokee3,72334
Cheyenne4513
Clark3384
Clay1,2775
Cloud1,48575
Coffey1,26712
Comanche315
Cowley5,80873
Crawford6,830138
Decatur37519
Dickinson3,00491
Doniphan1,43771
Douglas12,440137
Edwards4153
Elk317
Ellis4,67228
Ellsworth1,42739
Finney7,486155
Ford7,278174
Franklin3,90971
Geary4,864156
Gove4988
Graham3256
Grant1,34029
Gray90835
Greeley168
Greenwood9968
Hamilton309
Harper93427
Harvey5,25547
Haskell59120
Hodgeman244
Jackson2,18158
Jefferson2,66265
Jewell50132
Johnson79,4761,222
Kearny81821
Kingman1,23320
Kiowa40711
Labette3,701126
Lane17413
Leavenworth10,625264
Lincoln3807
Linn1,62673
Logan4628
Lyon5,624112
Marion1,76610
Marshall1,55723
McPherson4,68851
Meade72842
Miami4,44743
Mitchell83235
Montgomery5,436123
Morris79610
Morton4193
Nemaha2,01240
Neosho2,73063
Ness50331
Norton1,51018
Osage2,08151
Osborne45433
Ottawa77620
Pawnee1,5174
Phillips94542
Pottawatomie2,935107
Pratt1,29719
Rawlins49021
Reno11,73572
Republic91010
Rice1,49027
Riley7,935243
Rooks81114
Rush5273
Russell1,219112
Saline8,753312
Scott83122
Sedgwick83,089983
Seward4,76115
Shawnee26,177257
Sheridan5162
Sherman9469
Smith41560
Stafford64427
Stanton2985
Stevens90916
Sumner3,31741
Thomas1,44516
Trego5072
Wabaunsee94421
Wallace2703
Washington85119
Wichita3071
Wilson1,58729
Woodson4247
Wyandotte28,370310
Beaver, OK574
Harper, OK503 
Kay, OK7,389 
Texas, OK4,141 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 10, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 10, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories