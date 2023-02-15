WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Although COVID-19 no longer makes headlines like it used to, it has not gone away. And on Wednesday, Kansas health officials reported a grim milestone — the state’s COVID-19 death toll has topped 10,000.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 10,029 Kansas deaths have been linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic began three years ago.

Although that is an increase of 34 over last week’s report, it does not mean 34 people died in the last week. The KDHE shows four deaths in the past seven days, with 16 deaths in February. Because the KDHE often reviews death certificates, the other deaths could be from previous months or years of the pandemic.

The deaths have slowed. It took five-and-a-half months to go from 9,000 to 10,000, compared to earlier in the pandemic when the death toll sometimes jumped by a thousand in just one month.

MonthKansas COVID-19 death toll
October 20201,000
December 20202,000
January 20213,000
February 20214,000
May 20215,000
September 20216,000
December 20217,000
March 20228,000
August 20229,000
February 202310,000
Source: Kansas Department of Health and Environment

During a check of Kansas hospitals on Tuesday, the KDHE learned there are 149 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down two from last week.

  • 136 of the patients are adults
  • 13 are children
  • 27 of the patients are in intensive care

The KDHE reports 2,057 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days. The state says the seven-day average of new cases is 277.

Some of the cases are tested for variants. The KDHE says 30 recent cases came back as the omicron variant; one was the BA.4/BA.5 subvariant; 14 were the BQ subvariant; and 14 were the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have slowed. In the past week:

  • 310 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 575 got a second dose
  • 1,827 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans who have received at least one dose is 65.4%, while 57.5% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen5,101
Anderson2,577
Atchison5,028
Barber1,229
Barton7,630
Bourbon5,585
Brown3,138
Butler22,491
Chase796
Chautauqua994
Cherokee7,385
Cheyenne728
Clark578
Clay2,451
Cloud2,663
Coffey2,821
Comanche546
Cowley12,393
Crawford15,084
Decatur787
Dickinson5,878
Doniphan2,834
Douglas34,079
Edwards676
Elk695
Ellis8,400
Ellsworth2,433
Finney13,000
Ford12,363
Franklin8,182
Geary11,354
Gove943
Graham755
Grant2,782
Gray1,416
Greeley391
Greenwood2,206
Hamilton547
Harper1,915
Harvey11,858
Haskell1,129
Hodgeman496
Jackson4,615
Jefferson5,723
Jewell952
Johnson177,211
Kearny1,369
Kingman2,327
Kiowa770
Labette7,954
Lane370
Leavenworth24,108
Lincoln735
Linn3,456
Logan1,015
Lyon12,030
Marion4,006
Marshall2,947
McPherson9,504
Meade1,411
Miami9,589
Mitchell1,754
Montgomery10,954
Morris1,763
Morton742
Nemaha3,780
Neosho6,079
Ness896
Norton2,452
Osage4,855
Osborne1,011
Ottawa1,444
Pawnee2,573
Phillips1,682
Pottawatomie7,077
Pratt2,272
Rawlins775
Reno22,635
Republic1,551
Rice3,067
Riley16,336
Rooks1,582
Rush961
Russell2,153
Saline16,991
Scott1,570
Sedgwick170,567
Seward8,464
Shawnee60,325
Sheridan899
Sherman1,802
Smith827
Stafford1,388
Stanton526
Stevens1,895
Sumner6,618
Thomas3,000
Trego945
Wabaunsee1,987
Wallace487
Washington1,605
Wichita598
Wilson3,443
Woodson1,035
Wyandotte54,410

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 15, 2023
CDC Community transmission rates updated Feb. 9, 2023
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control