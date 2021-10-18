KDHE reports more than 16,000 COVID vaccinations since Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1,520 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday’s update. During that time, 3,260 Kansans tested negative.

The KDHE says 68 of the new coronavirus cases are the COVID-19 delta variant. We include the county data in the charts below.

Also, since Friday, five more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 34 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE reports two of the recent deaths connected to COVID were younger people. One was in the 10-17-year-old age group, and one was in the 25-34-year-old age group.

Since the Friday update, the KDHE says more than 16,000 Kansans showed up for COVID-19 vaccinations:

4,525 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

3,984 more Kansans got their second dose

And 7,596 Kansans got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 62.5% have received at least one dose, while 55.89% are considered fully vaccinated.