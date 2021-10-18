Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports more than 16,000 COVID vaccinations since Friday

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1,520 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday’s update. During that time, 3,260 Kansans tested negative.

The KDHE says 68 of the new coronavirus cases are the COVID-19 delta variant. We include the county data in the charts below.

Also, since Friday, five more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 34 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE reports two of the recent deaths connected to COVID were younger people. One was in the 10-17-year-old age group, and one was in the 25-34-year-old age group.

Since the Friday update, the KDHE says more than 16,000 Kansans showed up for COVID-19 vaccinations:

  • 4,525 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 3,984 more Kansans got their second dose
  • And 7,596 Kansans got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 62.5% have received at least one dose, while 55.89% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,85656
Anderson1,0928
Atchison2,34572
Barber4918
Barton3,79174
Bourbon2,41526
Brown1,51624
Butler10,72090
Chase3452
Chautauqua4936
Cherokee3,59531
Cheyenne4273
Clark3184
Clay1,2074
Cloud1,28642
Coffey1,16010
Comanche251
Cowley5,53468
Crawford6,668134
Decatur3397
Dickinson2,81584
Doniphan1,35460
Douglas11,963110
Edwards3392
Elk276
Ellis4,48117
Ellsworth1,36734
Finney7,081114
Ford7,037145
Franklin3,73259
Geary4,692148
Gove4658
Graham3185
Grant1,21226
Gray83225
Greeley152
Greenwood9618
Hamilton270
Harper89626
Harvey4,90430
Haskell53214
Hodgeman228
Jackson1,94149
Jefferson2,54855
Jewell39522
Johnson76,959938
Kearny73316
Kingman1,11319
Kiowa3538
Labette3,470123
Lane1669
Leavenworth10,218219
Lincoln3421
Linn1,57269
Logan4028
Lyon5,387104
Marion1,5589
Marshall1,43020
McPherson4,35330
Meade66825
Miami4,27537
Mitchell75325
Montgomery5,320114
Morris75610
Morton3411
Nemaha1,87739
Neosho2,50962
Ness48529
Norton1,38411
Osage1,95340
Osborne40124
Ottawa70414
Pawnee1,4413
Phillips84326
Pottawatomie2,75092
Pratt1,19218
Rawlins4109
Reno11,07154
Republic8759
Rice1,43226
Riley7,691211
Rooks77310
Rush5003
Russell1,07754
Saline8,228253
Scott7429
Sedgwick79,794805
Seward4,57712
Shawnee25,276215
Sheridan4892
Sherman7769
Smith38228
Stafford56420
Stanton2715
Stevens73612
Sumner3,18136
Thomas1,34214
Trego4822
Wabaunsee89916
Wallace2343
Washington78018
Wichita2721
Wilson1,48426
Woodson3915
Wyandotte27,725270
Beaver, OK550
Harper, OK484 
Kay, OK7,044 
Texas, OK3,998 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 18, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 18, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

