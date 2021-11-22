Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports more than 34,000 COVID vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that thousands of Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since Friday morning.

  • 10,473 Kansans got their first dose
  • 4,389 got a second dose
  • 19,266 got their third dose

That is a total of 34,128 doses administered across Kansas. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated 59.74% have received at least one dose, while 51.99% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE says COVID-19 caused nine more Kansas deaths. Over the weekend, another 37 Kansans were hospitalized with the virus. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, the KDHE says 2,431 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,368 have tested negative.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,08773
Anderson1,1759
Atchison2,52180
Barber5828
Barton4,243104
Bourbon2,60127
Brown1,78957
Butler11,554109
Chase4022
Chautauqua5486
Cherokee3,79635
Cheyenne4693
Clark3474
Clay1,3015
Cloud1,564103
Coffey1,32712
Comanche325
Cowley6,12777
Crawford6,992139
Decatur40822
Dickinson3,08694
Doniphan1,49374
Douglas12,712156
Edwards4395
Elk342
Ellis4,78935
Ellsworth1,45846
Finney7,783204
Ford7,380182
Franklin4,00988
Geary4,960160
Gove5398
Graham3366
Grant1,41331
Gray93837
Greeley178
Greenwood1,0408
Hamilton3152
Harper97227
Harvey5,43357
Haskell62121
Hodgeman2532
Jackson2,28362
Jefferson2,73272
Jewell54737
Johnson81,4721,368
Kearny85621
Kingman1,27021
Kiowa41411
Labette3,881127
Lane19214
Leavenworth10,949305
Lincoln3919
Linn1,65177
Logan5028
Lyon5,770124
Marion1,86311
Marshall1,65426
McPherson4,83254
Meade74445
Miami4,55445
Mitchell86847
Montgomery5,525123
Morris81810
Morton4423
Nemaha2,12840
Neosho2,83664
Ness52333
Norton1,54920
Osage2,17758
Osborne49042
Ottawa81424
Pawnee1,5616
Phillips97442
Pottawatomie3,084115
Pratt1,34723
Rawlins52230
Reno12,22884
Republic92711
Rice1,53927
Riley8,097261
Rooks83814
Rush5493
Russell1,279132
Saline9,003350
Scott87128
Sedgwick85,3161,061
Seward4,91216
Shawnee26,885304
Sheridan5452
Sherman1,03910
Smith44270
Stafford70927
Stanton3086
Stevens97118
Sumner3,45642
Thomas1,59822
Trego5122
Wabaunsee97124
Wallace2993
Washington88219
Wichita3121
Wilson1,63229
Woodson4387
Wyandotte28,800325
Beaver, OK590
Harper, OK530 
Kay, OK7,706 
Texas, OK4,222 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 22, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories