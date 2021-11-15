KDHE reports more than 37,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in 3 days in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans are showing up by the thousands to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that medical personnel administered 37,377 doses of vaccine since Friday morning.

12,102 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

7,436 got their second dose

17,839 got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, not including children ages 5-11, the state says 64.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.46% have completed a vaccine series. The KDHE plans to start including children in the percentages on Wednesday.

The Kansas death toll connected to COVID-19 has gone down by four, to 6,614. The last time the death toll went down, the KDHE gave KSN this explanation: “The decrease in deaths is attributed to the review of death certificates. Deaths initially reported to KDHE/Local Health Departments as COVID-19 related, were identified during the review process as not having COVID-19 as the main cause or contributing cause of death. This is a normal process that occurs.”

The KDHE says there have been 51 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. However, the agency does not track recoveries.

Also, it is reporting 2,019 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 3,776 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 113 are the COVID-19 delta variant.