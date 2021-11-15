Click here for coronavirus updates

KDHE reports more than 37,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in 3 days in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans are showing up by the thousands to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that medical personnel administered 37,377 doses of vaccine since Friday morning.

  • 12,102 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 7,436 got their second dose
  • 17,839 got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, not including children ages 5-11, the state says 64.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.46% have completed a vaccine series. The KDHE plans to start including children in the percentages on Wednesday.

The Kansas death toll connected to COVID-19 has gone down by four, to 6,614. The last time the death toll went down, the KDHE gave KSN this explanation: “The decrease in deaths is attributed to the review of death certificates. Deaths initially reported to KDHE/Local Health Departments as COVID-19 related, were identified during the review process as not having COVID-19 as the main cause or contributing cause of death. This is a normal process that occurs.”

The KDHE says there have been 51 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. However, the agency does not track recoveries.

Also, it is reporting 2,019 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 3,776 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 113 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,03467
Anderson1,1549
Atchison2,48180
Barber5238
Barton4,14398
Bourbon2,56227
Brown1,74247
Butler11,374105
Chase3842
Chautauqua5356
Cherokee3,74035
Cheyenne4593
Clark3434
Clay1,2805
Cloud1,51678
Coffey1,28412
Comanche319
Cowley5,92673
Crawford6,870138
Decatur38819
Dickinson3,02691
Doniphan1,45472
Douglas12,529150
Edwards4265
Elk327
Ellis4,71730
Ellsworth1,43942
Finney7,614160
Ford7,319175
Franklin3,93787
Geary4,901158
Gove5078
Graham3306
Grant1,37130
Gray91635
Greeley173
Greenwood1,0138
Hamilton3131
Harper94327
Harvey5,31251
Haskell60020
Hodgeman248
Jackson2,22059
Jefferson2,68765
Jewell51933
Johnson80,1551,278
Kearny82621
Kingman1,23921
Kiowa41011
Labette3,785126
Lane18013
Leavenworth10,749279
Lincoln3848
Linn1,63273
Logan4768
Lyon5,658116
Marion1,81710
Marshall1,59223
McPherson4,74152
Meade73443
Miami4,48645
Mitchell84938
Montgomery5,466123
Morris80210
Morton4253
Nemaha2,06140
Neosho2,75363
Ness50731
Norton1,52518
Osage2,11953
Osborne46536
Ottawa78821
Pawnee1,5334
Phillips95742
Pottawatomie2,979109
Pratt1,31823
Rawlins49925
Reno11,89976
Republic92210
Rice1,51627
Riley7,993251
Rooks81514
Rush5393
Russell1,243115
Saline8,863326
Scott84722
Sedgwick83,9301,014
Seward4,79816
Shawnee26,439276
Sheridan5342
Sherman9819
Smith42062
Stafford66827
Stanton3035
Stevens93316
Sumner3,36941
Thomas1,50919
Trego5072
Wabaunsee95622
Wallace2793
Washington86019
Wichita3091
Wilson1,60429
Woodson4277
Wyandotte28,542319
Beaver, OK574
Harper, OK503 
Kay, OK7,389 
Texas, OK4,141 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 15, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

