KDHE reports second child COVID death in a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another Kansas child’s death has been linked to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the death is in the 10-to-17-year-old age group. Last Wednesday, the KDHE reported a death in the 0-to-9-year-old age group.

The two deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 pediatric deaths to eight in Kansas. The KDHE does not release victims’ genders, locations, exact ages, or the date of their deaths.

Since Friday, the KDHE reports a total of 17 more deaths and 71 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. It said 14,270 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The KDHE samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Of the recent positive cases, 104 are the omicron variant, while seven are the delta variant.

The state also tracks vaccinations against COVID-19. Since Friday:

  • 4,389 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,212 got a second dose
  • 7,821 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.03% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.91% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE updates its coronavirus and vaccine data every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,526
Anderson1,918
Atchison3,901
Barber891
Barton5,836
Bourbon3,994
Brown2,492
Butler17,344
Chase601
Chautauqua773
Cherokee5,347
Cheyenne626
Clark468
Clay1,790
Cloud2,063
Coffey2,177
Comanche423
Cowley9,372
Crawford10,584
Decatur573
Dickinson4,339
Doniphan2,141
Douglas21,759
Edwards532
Elk501
Ellis6,489
Ellsworth1,873
Finney10,620
Ford10,072
Franklin6,401
Geary7,939
Gove722
Graham484
Grant2,041
Gray1,157
Greeley310
Greenwood1,617
Hamilton437
Harper1,554
Harvey8,462
Haskell882
Hodgeman389
Jackson3,547
Jefferson4,345
Jewell724
Johnson129,024
Kearny1,170
Kingman1,836
Kiowa599
Labette5,835
Lane268
Leavenworth16,934
Lincoln566
Linn2,565
Logan785
Lyon8,911
Marion3,017
Marshall2,369
McPherson6,987
Meade1,109
Miami6,963
Mitchell1,291
Montgomery8,359
Morris1,336
Morton588
Nemaha2,971
Neosho4,562
Ness732
Norton1,960
Osage3,521
Osborne713
Ottawa1,089
Pawnee1,898
Phillips1,252
Pottawatomie5,033
Pratt1,744
Rawlins648
Reno16,859
Republic1,235
Rice2,374
Riley11,708
Rooks1,213
Rush744
Russell1,752
Saline12,772
Scott1,188
Sedgwick131,614
Seward6,700
Shawnee43,161
Sheridan736
Sherman1,390
Smith595
Stafford1,048
Stanton411
Stevens1,358
Sumner5,144
Thomas2,174
Trego696
Wabaunsee1,502
Wallace390
Washington1,240
Wichita454
Wilson2,487
Woodson711
Wyandotte43,348
Beaver, OK788
Harper, OK636
Kay, OK9,887
Texas, OK5,210

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 24, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 19, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

