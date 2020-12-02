KDHE says counties can opt in for shorter quarantine periods

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is leaving it up to counties to decide whether to follow new guidance about shorter quarantine periods for those exposed to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends that people quarantine for 14 days after exposure, but it has identified two acceptable alternatives. One is that a person can end quarantine after 10 days without a test and no symptoms. The other is the quarantine can end after 7 days with a test and no symptoms.

The KDHE says counties may choose to go with the shortened quarantine period, either 10 or 7 days with testing, or continue with the 14 days.

“KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said in a news release. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”

The KDHE is not allowing the shorter quarantine periods for residents in long-term care and assisted facilities or in the Kansas prison system.

If you have to quarantine, the KDHE says you should check with your local health department for guidance.

7-Day Quarantine (Testing and No Symptoms)

After exposure, individual must monitor symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 7 days.

If there are no symptoms during this time frame, on or after Day 5, the individual may get a PCR test (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose).

If the test is negative and the person remains symptom-free, the individual can be removed from quarantine on or after Day 7.

If Testing Results are pending on Day 7, the individual must not leave quarantine until results are received.

10-Day Quarantine (No Testing and No Symptoms)

After exposure, you monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 10 days.

If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released from the quarantine without a test.

The KDHE is changing its computer systems to allow for the shorter quarantine periods. Until the change is complete, people who are in quarantine may still get monitoring calls.