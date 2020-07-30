KDHE Secretary addresses COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, psychologist talks about impact of pandemic on children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the school year approaching, the state’s top doctor and KDHE secretary Dr. Lee Norman is tackling mental health struggles in children.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman invited a child psychologist to discuss the impact of the pandemic on children.

“Maybe they’ll have shields around the desks or the teacher will have a face mask — talk to the kids about that, it’s going to look different, people will be sitting farther away, let’s practice that,” said Dr. Susan Voorhees, psychologist. trt 11

Dr. Norman all discussed more cases at state prisons. The prison in El Dorado currently has 9 inmates and 2 employees who have tested positive. Ellsworth has 2 residents and 2 staff with active cases – this as COVID-19 returns to facilities in Stockton and Hutchinson.

