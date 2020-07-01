KDHE shares concerns over spread of Coronavirus as 4th of July approaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state’s top doctor said he is concerned about the spike in coronavirus cases in Kansas.

After breaking down the numbers, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman urged people to stay away from mass gatherings.

“We have a bad convergence ahead, we’re in the middle of a bad convergence 10 days, 2,500 cases, that’s evidence enough,” said Dr. Norman.

To put the numbers in perspective, here is a comparison with the recent numbers.

In the month of April, Kansas recorded 3,756 coronavirus cases. In the last two weeks in June, Kansas has seen 2,762 cases. For that one month, just two weeks in June made up 74% of April’s numbers.

Another way to look at the recent numbers:

It’s been just more than three weeks since businesses have been slowly reopening. In the first eight days in June, there were 639 coronavirus cases. In the last eight days in June, there were 1,978 Coronavirus cases. Of those last eight days, the cases made up 45% of June’s total number of cases.

Those numbers are what Dr. Norman said he worries about for the big holiday weekend.

“While the Fourth of July celebrations will undoubtedly be a little different this year, I want to remind everyone of the importance of safety, please remain vigilant, now is not the time to let your guard down, you are your own preparedness,” said Dr. Norman.

Dr. Norman said it’s expected after the Ad Astra plan became a recommendation.

“Peaking out at the end of April, and then down, and then coming back up, it’s not random, this is something that’s predictable, and unfortunately, the decisions that have been made have contributed to this,” said Dr. Norman.

While there may be an increase in cases, Dr. Norman said it’s not tied to the increase in testing. The infection rate is going up.

He suggested following the face mask order that was recommended by the Governor, but many counties are waiting for more guidelines to move forward.

